Christmas Gifting at Tower Housewares

With over 100 years of expertise in manufacturing and design, we've been a part of homes across the UK for generations, delivering everyday essentials that combine style, innovation, and reliability. This Christmas, our 2025 Gift Guide showcases a carefully curated collection of must-have products across Air Fryers, Digital Kettles, Floorcare, and Cookware, plus a selection of exciting new launches designed to make this festive season even more special. NEW FOR 2025 – AIRX COLLECTION – POWERED BY AI TECHNOLOGY https://www.towerhousewares.co.uk/air-fryers/airx-5-litre-digital-air-fryer Introducing the UK's first Air Fryer with built-in AI technology! Using AI technology, an intelligent sensor analyses the temperature & volume of food in the chamber to calculate the optimum cooking temperature. Select the dish you want to cook, and the air fryer will do the rest to save time & effort in the kitchen. AI technology removes the guesswork form cooking to create perfectly cooked meals every time. NEW FOR 2025 – T19058 – 2.6L 5 IN 1 SLUSHIE FROZEN DRINKS MAKER https://www.towerhousewares.co.uk/kitchen/26-litre-5-in-1-frozen-drinks-maker-black-t19058 Cool down and treat the whole family to refreshing frozen drinks with the Slushie Frozen Drink Maker from Tower. A compact, easy-to-use appliance that transforms ordinary liquids into icy delights in just minutes. Whether it's classic slushies, iced coffees, frozen cocktails, or fruit-infused drinks, this machine delivers café-style chill without the cost. NEW FOR 2025 – MIRAGE COLLECTION – DIGITAL VARIABLE KETTLES & TOASTERS https://www.towerhousewares.co.uk/breakfast/mirage-kettle-2-slice-toaster-black-eejb333 Take drink making to the next level with this Digital Kettle from Tower's Mirage collection. Featuring an innovative digital control panel, you can set the temperature at increments of 5°C with the touch of button, ranging from 40-100°C. Make breakfast times fuss free with this 2-slice Digital Toaster from Tower's Mirage Collection. The Digital Control Panel will let you select cooking options, and browning settings timer with simple one touch controls. Make breakfast times fuss free with this 2-slice Digital Toaster from Tower's Mirage Collection. NEW FOR 2025 – DIGITAL HANDHELD GARMENT STEAMER – PERFECT FOR TRAVEL https://www.towerhousewares.co.uk/garmet-steamers/digital-handheld-garment-steamer-teal-t22038tl Effortlessly remove creases from your clothes without setting up the ironing board with the Tower Ceraglide Digital Handheld Garment Steamer. A more convenient alternative to ironing, you can straighten out wrinkles in no time with handheld operation that makes it easier than ever to refresh garments on the go. Featuring a digital LED display that provides seamless use with 3 indicator lights that show you whether the garment steamer is on, or which steam setting has been selected. The ceramic soleplate evenly distributes heat for a smoother glide across all fabric types. VIRAL 4 TRAY BUFFET SERVER – IDEAL FOR HOSTING https://www.towerhousewares.co.uk/buffet-servers/4-tray-buffet-server-stainless-steel-t16151 Perfect for those looking to play host, this Tower 4 tray buffet server has everything you need for a successful social gathering. The large trays provide enough space to serve up a range of ingredients, including vegetables, meat, curry and much more. This server also doubles up as a warming plate, so your food is kept at a consistently warm temperature and guests can help themselves throughout the evening. CAVALETTO 5PC COOKWARE GIFT SET https://www.towerhousewares.co.uk/pan-sets/cavaletto-5-piece-cookware-set-2 Create delicious, healthy fat-free meals with the Tower Cavaletto 5-Piece Cookware set of 16cm, 18cm, 20cm saucepans and 24cm, 28cm frying pans. With superior Cerasure ceramic coating each pan requires little to no oil for healthier cooking, with exceptional non-stick properties which leaves little residue behind. Each pan features softtex handles in an elegant black and rose gold finish, for maximum comfort and style when cooking. Featuring a bonded steel base which is compatible with all hob types including gas cookers, electric hobs and induction set-ups.