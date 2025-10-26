Mowgli Street Food Unveils Its Christmas Feasting Menus – A Celebration of Togetherness and Indian Home-Style Cooking

Mowgli Street Food restaurants have launched their special Christmas menus – a vibrant celebration of Indian home-style cooking, made for sharing.

This festive season, Mowgli invites guests to gather beneath the vines and twinkling lights for a feast that sparkles with warmth, generosity, and connection.

Set against the glow of fairy lights, guests can toast the season, while enjoying the bold, joyful flavours of Indian home-style cooking, the kind of food that brings people together.

The Festive Feasting Menu (£40 per person) brings the full Mowgli experience to the table. After starting with a glass of bubbles or a mocktail, guests will be invited to share crisp Chat Bombs bursting with spiced yoghurt and tamarind, alongside an array of flavour-packed curries served in tiffin towers, and irresistible street plates such as the Gunpowder Chicken and Himalayan Cheese Toast.

Served with delicious desserts, and a Christmas cracker for each guest, this Feasting menu is the perfect way to enjoy the festive season.

For those looking to celebrate in even greater style, Mowgli welcomes back its much-loved Grand Table Christmas Feast (£55 per person), a theatrical, banquet-style experience inspired by India’s grand family celebrations. Beginning with a glass of champagne, guests are invited to dine from tiered tiffin towers overflowing with colour, flavour, and story – a joyful feast served alongside a choice of wine or beer.

Mowgli said: “The Grand Table Menu is our love letter to Indian family feasting – the laughter, the stories, the vibrant dishes that are perfect for sharing. It’s a way to bring people closer around the table and celebrate what really matters: togetherness.”

Mowgli also offers a selection of private dining rooms and event spaces, perfect for festive gatherings, team celebrations, or large parties wanting to make their meal truly special. Each space is designed with Mowgli’s signature warmth; fairy-lit, welcoming, and made for sharing stories over food.

Whether it’s a long-awaited reunion, an office party, or a festive catch-up with friends, Mowgli’s Christmas menus offer a sparkling way to celebrate the season.

About Mowgli Street Food

Mowgli was born to show the world how Indians eat at home and on their streets. Founded in 2014 by Barrister-turned-restaurateur Nisha Katona, it’s known for its fresh, vibrant and bold dishes served in glowing interiors adorned with fairy lights and swing seating.

www.mowglistreetfood.com

www.mowglistreetfood.com/events/