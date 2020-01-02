On Thursday 2nd January children and young people staying at St Oswald’s Hospice were transported to a whole new world by storytellers from Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Starlight Children’s Foundation, a national charity that grants wishes for seriously ill children, visited the Hospice to tell the stories Aladdin, the magical tale of the rags-to-riches prince and his wish-granting genie. The adaptations of the well-loved children’s classic brought laugher and cheer to the young people and staff at St Oswald’s.

Each year, Starlight send touring pantomimes at Christmas over the festive period to hospitals and hospices across the UK. The actors go fully prepared with colourful scenery, props and costumes which provides an immersive theatre experience.

Diane Nicholson, Sister at St Oswald’s Hospice, said:

“As a Hospice, we are always thinking of creative ways to make a child’s stay with us as enjoyable and relaxing as possible. It was wonderful to see the children enjoy something as simple as storytelling, an everyday activity for many children. We are very grateful to Starlight’s storytellers for providing the opportunity for our children and their families to forget their illness for a short while and simply have some fun.”

To find out more and to keep up to date, follow Starlight on Twitter @starlight_uk, Instagram @starlight_uk and Facebook @StarlightUK.