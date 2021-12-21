For those looking to fit in some last-minute festive shopping, Teesside Park has confirmed its opening times for the run up to Christmas.

The centre will be open from 9am until 7pm on Saturday, 11am until 5pm on Sunday and from 9am until 8pm Monday through to Thursday. On Christmas Eve Teesside Park will be open from 9am until 5pm.

Teesside Park is home to a huge range of brands, including high street favourites Marks & Spencer and Next, as well as restaurants such as Five Guys, Nando’s and Fridays.

Catherine Furlong, centre director at Teesside Park, said: “With the Big Day fast approaching, we know that there will be many shoppers who still have last-minute presents and gifts to buy. We’re open until 5pm on Christmas Eve, and look forward to welcoming visitors doing their festive shopping or spending some quality time with friends and family over the next few days.”

The centre continues to have extra measures in place to help visitors feel safe. Face coverings are compulsory in our stores, cinema and bowling alley, and we’re asking everyone to be considerate of others and mindful of personal space. We have enhanced cleaning regimes in place and our retailers are encouraging contactless payments where possible.

Free parking is available as usual, and all visitors are encouraged to check the opening hours for individual retailers directly with them before setting off.

The centre’s opening times for the rest of the festive period are:

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 11am – 5pm

27 December – 30 December: 9am – 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 9am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: 11am – 5pm

2 January 2022: 11am – 5pm

For more information to help plan your festive trip to Teesside Park, head here.