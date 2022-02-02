Citroën has announced – with immediate effect – that ë-Berlingo Electric and ë-SpaceTourer Electric are now the only versions of Berlingo and SpaceTourer (passenger models) available for future orders – all equivalent internal combustion models have been removed from the UK range*.

A pioneering brand in MPV and Leisure Activity Vehicles, Citroën is accelerating its electrification strategy, ensuring the future sustainability of these two models.

Without compromising space, adaptability and versatility, ë-Berlingo Electric and ë-SpaceTourer Electric offer the smoother ride and comfort of an all-electric powertrain, along with a reduced cost of ownership.

This decision applies to new orders of vehicles in the UK and does not affect Berlingo Van and Dispatch LCV models.

In line with Citroën UK’s ‘Fair Pricing’ policy, first outlined in October 2020, all ë-Berlingo Electric and selected ë-SpaceTourer Electric models will qualify for the Government Plug-in Vehicle Grant (PiVG), with effect from Tuesday 11 January 2022.

A BRAND COMMITTED TO SUPPORTING ITS CUSTOMERS WITH SOLUTIONS FOR THE FUTURE

With immediate effect, passenger versions of Berlingo and SpaceTourer models are available exclusively as 100%-electric vehicles*.

A pioneer in MPVs and Leisure Activity Vehicles, Citroën is shifting its offer in these two segments towards battery power – the energy of the future that will allow customers to enjoy all of the flexibility offered by both vehicles, but with a much lower total cost of ownership, as well as reduced environmental footprint.

Citroën has made the bold decision to accelerate the switchover of these models to all-electric powertrains, for the benefit of customers and the environment. Conventional, fuel-powered versions will continue to be available in LCV form (Berlingo Van and Dispatch). Given the current production situation, the most recent orders placed in 2021 for the fuel-powered versions, will be delivered during 2022.

It is important to note that Grand C4 SpaceTourer, which can transport up to seven people in comfort, is still included in the range with an internal combustion engine.

This decision is the result of the brand’s responsible approach to the future of mobility, the desire to accelerate its energy transition strategy and the wish to provide customers with solutions in line with future trends.

MODELS THAT MEET CUSTOMER USAGE REQUIREMENTS

The relevance and versatility of the models offered has made it possible to make this switch. Citroën’s electrification strategy focuses on models that offer ë-comfort and ease of use, lower running costs, as well as reduced environmental impact, while maintaining the quality of on-board space and adaptability that make Berlingo and SpaceTourer benchmarks in their respective segments.

New Citroën ë-Berlingo Electric includes all the recognised features of Berlingo, without compromise, adapting to all needs with its spacious interior, modularity and practicality. New ë-Berlingo Electric is available in two lengths for up to seven people. It retains the same generous passenger compartment, three independent rear seats, the Modutop® multi-function roof and an opening rear window.

Every journey in a Citroën ë-Berlingo Electric becomes a relaxing experience for everyone on-board. The 100kW electric motor with 136hp, offers a smooth drive thanks to the immediately available torque. Driving is vibration-free and silent, with zero CO 2 emissions. The 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack in ë-Berlingo offers range of up to 174 miles (WLTP), so that most daily trips are completely worry-free. It can be recharged up to 80% in 30 minutes at a public fast charging station (up to 100kW), and in 7½ hours via a 7.4kW single-phase 32A wallbox. The ‘densification’ of the charging network will increasingly satisfy needs for the rare long journeys that may occur during the year.

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer Electric is a large, modern and versatile MPV, which allows up to nine people to travel in optimum comfort. With two lengths to choose from and its options for interior fittings, it provides a new 100%-electric solution for businesses and families, or groups of friends. It allows great freedom of movement for a large group, with a driving range of up to 143 miles (WLTP) from its 50kWh battery pack. It offers the same ease of charging as the new ë-Berlingo Electric and all the pleasure of driving in electric mode.

FAIR PRICING

At the same time as the removal of the internal combustion versions from the range – and in line with Citroën UK’s principal of ‘Fair Pricing’ – there will be reductions to the manufacturer’s recommended retail prices (MRRP) of the ë-Berlingo Electric and ë-SpaceTourer Electric ranges, effective from 11 January 2022. As a brand determined to make electric vehicles available to all, the pricing adjustments allow selected models to continue to attract the Plug-In Vehicle Grant that saw its criteria for eligibility changed on 15 December 2021.

New ë-Berlingo Electric sees MRRP reductions, allowing both ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair XTR’ models to continue to attract the Government grant. The MRRP for the range now starts at £30,995 resulting in a price from £29,495 once the PiVG has been applied.

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer Electric range has received a reduction in MRRP on the recently introduced ‘Business Edition’ trim level. With pricing starting from £31,795 (£30,295 with £1,500 PiVG applied) both ‘M’ and ‘XL’ lengths will both qualify for the grant. With seating for up to nine occupants, ë-SpaceTourer Electric ‘Business Edition’ represents outstanding value for consumers, in line with the brands ‘Fair Pricing’ ethos.

Pricing effective 11 January 2022:

MODEL TRIM LEVEL VERSION ‘ON THE ROAD’ MRRP OTR MRRP incl. PiVG ë-Berlingo Feel M 100kW £30,995 £29,495 XL 100kW £31,995 £30,495 Flair XTR M 100kW £31,995 £30,495 MODEL TRIM LEVEL VERSION ‘ON THE ROAD’ MRRP OTR MRRP incl. PiVG ë-SpaceTourer Business Edition M 100kW £31,795 £30,295 XL 100kW £31,995 £30,495

* With the exception of selected third-party specialist conversions (e.g. Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles).