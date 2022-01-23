New Citroën C5 Aircross has been redesigned to enhance its presence on the road, with a hi-tech and distinguished new look.

Updates include a striking new front end, new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and fresh personalisation options – as well as a distinctive new three-dimensional light signature at the rear.

New C5 Aircross continues to offer Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspension, features new Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats and boasts driver assistance technologies for a comfortable and serene drive.

New Citroën C5 Aircross will be available at Citroën UK retailers from Q2 2022.

Citroën has unveiled significant changes to C5 Aircross, including an updated front end design that features a new interpretation of the iconic Citroën logo. Positioned in the centre of the grille, the updated badging is not the only noticeable feature of the new-look C5 Aircross. The V-shaped LED daytime running light signature gives a hi-tech, stronger-looking 3D effect to the front lights, whilst the upright design of the front grille adds to the robust stance of the vehicle.

With more than 260,000 sales since its launch in 2018, C5 Aircross has certainly made its mark in the highly competitive C-SUV segment, due to its significant amount of on-board space, its modularity and – above all – its unrivalled comfort. Thanks to the model’s Plug-in Hybrid technology, C5 Aircross users can travel up to 34 miles in full-electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions. With the ability to charge at 7.4kW as standard, plugging into a domestic 32A wallbox allows C5 Aircross PHEV to charge fully in under two hours. The brand’s MyCitroën smartphone app makes it easy to schedule charging too, or to precondition the car’s climate control, as well as to check the level of charge, or the charging rate, from wherever you are.

New C5 Aircross has been designed to be aerodynamic, with stylish and functional ‘air curtains’ positioned at either side of the front bumper. Highlighted by a choice of subtle Colour Packs, these stylistic touches help with the upmarket positioning of the car. The main air intake in the centre also becomes more dynamic and elegant, thanks to its sharp lines that echo the style of the central air intakes of New C4 and New C5 X. The glossy aluminium skid plate on the lower part of the front bumper makes the front end look more dynamic and gives it a more purposeful appearance.

New C5 Aircross features a distinctive posture, expressed through its high and horizontal bonnet, as well as the chrome ‘C’ side signature reinforcing the floating effect of the roof. The attributes of a powerful and reassuring SUV also appear at the sides of the vehicle: ground clearance of 230mm, large 720mm-diameter wheels, 360° protection including Airbump® panels and wheel arch extensions, distinctive roof bars and a commanding driving position.

New 18-inch diamond-cut ‘Pulsar’ alloy wheels, as well as gloss black door mirrors, enhance the elegance of the car. Gloss black roof bars with new matt black inserts and new Airbump® colours echo the stylish tones of the front-end inserts.

New C5 Aircross is now available in six body colours: Polar White, Pearlescent White, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey, Cumulus Grey, and a new colour called Eclipse Blue. The new colours of the Colour Packs feature on the front air intakes and the Airbump® panels. Four new Colour Packs are available: Glossy Black, Dark Chrome, Anodised Bronze and Anodised Blue.

“C5 Aircross has been recognised since its launch as the most comfortable and flexible SUV in its category, and has now been given a makeover to assert a more prestigious, modern and dynamic personality. While building on its strengths of comfort, on-board spaciousness and modularity, it has matured to become more elegant and dynamic, with sharper exterior styling and more modern high-quality colours, and materials for the interior.”

Pierre-Yves Couineau, New C5 Aircross Project Manager

New C5 Aircross gets a new 10-inch touchscreen in the modern passenger compartment. This new, larger screen improves ergonomics by offering direct-access to climate control functions and is positioned higher on the dashboard. The new 10-inch touchscreen, featuring Citroën’s My Citroën Drive satellite navigation, will be standard equipment in all UK versions.

In addition, the fully customisable 12.3-inch digital driver’s display provides all essential and customisable information directly in the driver’s eye-line: navigation maps, information on active driver-assistance systems, information on the operating status of the hybrid drivetrain – all ensuring that the driver’s eyes stay on the road for completely safe driving.

New C5 Aircross is equipped with the new generation of Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats already present in New C4, and forthcoming with New C5 X models. Composed of high-density foam in the core of the seat, with an extra 15mm layer of foam and a specific structure, Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats offer the very best in terms of passenger and driver comfort. Support is assured for the longer term, thanks to a special type of durable foam that resists sagging over time.

Comfort is emphasised further with the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension that is exclusive to Citroën, and which allows for the absorption of bumps in the road, keeping passengers in absolute comfort. Meanwhile, drivers and passengers can relax thanks to acoustic laminated front windows, which amplify the cocoon effect within the car.

The seats wear a new structured and contemporary fabric for the entry-level versions, a new soft-touch Alcantara® on selected versions, and there is also a new high-end perforated leather option. The armrests and the central console are trimmed with a new black leather-effect fabric and the dashboard with a new textured black leather-effect insert.

The updated model is available with a choice of four new Advanced Comfort ambiences. New blue stitching decorates the seats, door panels and dashboard on all ambiences in a very coherent and elegant way. The ‘Wild Black’ ambience replaces the previous ‘Wild Grey’ ambience, with a new black textured fabric mixed with a new grey leather-effect fabric and blue stitching. The ‘Urban Black’ ambience combines new black Alcantara® trim and a black leather-effect fabric. The ‘Metropolitan Black’ ambience replaces the ‘Metropolitan Grey’ ambience, with a new black grained leather and new grey leather-effect fabric. Finally, the ‘Hype Black’ ambience has been refreshed, with a subtle blend between the new perforated ‘Paloma’ leather and ‘Blue Nappa’ leather.

The central console has been modernised, with a black leather-effect material and chrome touches that underline the new layout of the controls. There is the new, hi-tech e-Toggle gear selector (on Plug-In Hybrid and EAT8 automatic versions), a new driving mode selection button, a new layout for the optional Grip Control function and, on PHEV versions, an intuitive selector for choosing the desired driving mode (Electric, Hybrid or Sport). The central console also integrates a large storage compartment housing connectivity solutions, with two USB-ports and a wireless charger (dependent on the version).

New C5 Aircross offers a wide range of latest-generation technologies to improve occupant comfort and safety, with a benchmark total of 19 driver-assistance systems, including Highway Driver Assist, which is a Level 2 autonomous driving system, combining Adaptive Cruise Control with a Stop & Go function, and the Active Lane Departure Warning system.

New C5 Aircross is the only SUV in its segment to offer three individually sliding, reclining and folding rear seats, allowing drivers to enjoy MPV-level modularity in an appealing SUV design. The boot volume is benchmark for the segment too: from 580-litres to 720-litre for petrol and Diesel versions, and from 460-litres to 600-litres for Plug-in Hybrid versions.

New Citroën C5 Aircross will be available at Citroën UK retailers during Q2 2022.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS:

Length: 4,500mm

Width: 1,840mm

Height: 1,670 (with roof bars)

Wheelbase: 2,730 mmGround clearance: 230mm

Wheel size: 720mm

Boot volume (petrol and Diesel engines): 580-litres to 720-litres, and up to 1,630-litres with seats folded down.

Boot volume (PHEV): 460-litres to 600-litres, and up to 1,510-litres with seats folded down.