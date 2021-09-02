Citroën unveils changes to its award-winning Berlingo model, with production from October 2021.

Berlingo now fitted with a 10-inch digital driver’s display on most popular ‘Rip Curl’ and ‘Flair XTR’ versions, with PureTech 130 eight-speed automatic versions now featuring the new ‘e-Toggle’ drive selector first seen on New C4.

Further updates include the removal of ‘Flair’ trim from the Berlingo range – following the success of the exceptionally well-appointed ‘Rip Curl’ edition introduced in December 2020.

‘Rip Curl’ models are perfect for customers who enjoy an active lifestyle – thanks to a wealth of additional equipment included as standard.

Latest Berlingo changes will be followed by the commercial launch of all-electric ë-Berlingo later this year.

New Berlingo versions start at £22,135 OTR for the ‘Feel’ PureTech 110 six-speed manual M length.

Citroën UK has revealed details of planned changes to the multi-award winning Berlingo range, which will be available from October 2021 production. Coming into effect on internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain versions of the model, the latest updates cover exterior and interior features, with a focus on the popular ‘Rip Curl’ trim that has become increasingly prominent in the UK line-up.

The latest updates follow a particularly successful period for Citroën Berlingo, with recent awards including the Company Car Today ‘MPV of the Year’ title, Autocar’s ‘Best Large Car’ prize, ‘Best Utility Vehicle’ from DieselCar & EcoCar, and the What Car? ‘Best MPV for Value’ trophy – all bestowed upon the vehicle in the last 12 months.

One of the key introductions to the Berlingo range will be the fitment of a 10-inch digital driver’s display on the popular ‘Rip Curl’ and ‘Flair XTR’ versions. The new display replaces the outgoing analogue dials on these models and allows the driver a choice of different display modes, including ‘Dials’, ‘Driving’ and ‘Personal’ settings – allowing the driver to better tailor the vehicle to their own preferences.

Another exciting addition to the Berlingo range is the introduction of the new ‘e-Toggle’ automatic gearbox controller. Already featured on automatic versions of New C4, the e-Toggle replaces the rotary dial selector previously specified on Berlingo PureTech 130 eight-speed automatic versions. The slick to use, and stylishly designed, brushed metal selector helps to make driving Berlingo even more effortless than before. The e-Toggle selector will also feature on all versions of ë-Berlingo 100% electric when first deliveries begin later in the year.

Berlingo ‘Rip Curl’ trim – originally introduced in 2020 – is now a core version within the Berlingo line-up, effectively replacing the outgoing ‘Flair’ trim level. ‘Rip Curl’ is available in the most popular M ‘Medium’ body length and comes with a whole host of exterior and interior detailing, including a bright ‘Ocre’ Colour Pack with 16-inch ‘Starlit’ black alloy wheels and Onyx Black door mirror. ‘Rip Curl’ decals can be found on the front doors and rear-quarter windows, whilst inside drivers will find a fresh-looking grey ‘Curitiba’ interior trim with a yellow stripe and white stitching, as well as custom ‘Rip Curl’ seat labels on the three independent rear seats with adjustable headrests.

Citroën Berlingo ‘Rip Curl’ also comes fitted with a range of leading technological features, including the new 10-inch digital instrument display, automatic dual zone climate control, front parking sensors and a colour 180° reversing camera. Drivers can also access a full suite of safety aids including Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Safety Brake, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition.

Along with the ‘Flair’ trim, the ‘Feel’ PureTech 110 manual XL version is also deleted from the range to simplify the Berlingo offering. Other trims still available include ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair XTR’, which are both available in M (five seats) and XL (seven seats) lengths, with manual and automatic gearboxes, and petrol and Diesel engines.

New ë-Berlingo 100% electric will join the range in the UK later this year, and will be available in ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair XTR’ trim – and offering customers the choice of an M or XL body length to suit their needs. New ë-Berlingo 100% electric produces zero emissions and comes with a 100kw (136hp) electric motor connected to a 50kWh battery, and is capable of up to174 miles from a single charge under WLTP testing. Prices for the new ë-Berlingo 100% electric start from £29,575 OTR after the Government’s Plug-in Car Grant has been applied.

