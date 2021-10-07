Citroën has unveiled a new version of its popular C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid model – named ‘Black Edition’.

New ‘Black Edition’ trim sits at the top of the Hybrid model range and reflects strong customer demand for the ‘Shine Plus’ trim level on which it is based.

With 19-inch black alloy wheels*, opening panoramic sunroof and an ‘Urban Black’ interior ambience with Alcantara® – ‘Black Edition’ is a very special plug-in hybrid SUV designed to stand out from the crowd.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid ‘Black Edition’ is available from £36,850 MRRP OTR.

Open for orders with immediate effect, first deliveries are planned from late October 2021.

To find out more about the C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid range please click the following link

Citroën UK has revealed details of its new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid (PHEV) ‘Black Edition’, which is available to order now. Following strong customer demand for personalisation options across the brand’s hybrid line-up, and for the previously range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ trim, Citroën is pleased to announce the new top-specification ‘Black Edition’ trim level. Following this latest announcement, the C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid range will be comprised of ‘Shine’, ‘Shine Plus’ and ‘Black Edition’ trim levels.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid ‘Black Edition’ has a distinctive style that stands out on any road, thanks to its Perla Nera Black contrasting roof and door mirrors, and 19-inch black ‘Art’ alloy wheels* that enhance the body styling. An opening panoramic sunroof with sunblind and ‘Urban Black’ Alcantara® trimmed Citroën Advanced Comfort Seats also feature as standard for enhanced on-board comfort. At the rear, customers also enjoy the benefit of a motorised electric tailgate with hands-free access.

Other standard equipment includes an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen linked to Citroën Connect Nav, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. Features that make life easier are also present, including LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, power-folding door mirrors and keyless entry and start. The new model also comes with Safety Plus Pack, as standard, which includes blind-spot monitoring and advanced Active Safety Brake with video and radar assistance. For increased comfort on the motorway, ‘Black Edition’ models feature Highway Driver Assist that regulates the vehicle’s speed and proximity to the vehicle in front, as well as assisting the driver with in-lane vehicle positioning.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid ‘Black Edition’ is offered with a PureTech 180 Stop & Start petrol engine, alongside an 80kW electric motor and a hybrid-specific ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox. In electric mode, C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is capable of up to 34 miles range (WLTP) on a single charge and features Citroën Advanced Comfort Suspension with the latest multi-arm rear assembly for assured handling. It also boasts a strong degree of modularity, due to its three independent sliding, reclining and folding same-width rear seats, and class-leading boot space of between 460 and 600-litres. New C5 Aircross Hybrid ‘Black Edition’ comes equipped with a 7.4kW on-board charger capable of accelerated charging in under two hours with a 32A wallbox or public charging point.

Pricing for the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid ‘Black Edition’ starts from £36,850 MRRP OTR. Citroën UK is currently offering a five-year/100,000 mile warranty on all new models ordered through its online Citroën Store. Citroën Store allows customers to configure their next new vehicle, select the finance package that best suits them, agree a part-exchange valuation and order their new Citroën from the comfort of their own home.

*19-inch bi-tone ‘Art’ alloy wheels also available as a zero cost option for customers.