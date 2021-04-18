Pricing for New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV has been confirmed in the UK, starting from just £17,320 OTR.

New C3 Aircross SUV features a bold new look, and combines trademark Citroën comfort with a versatile interior and practical luggage space of 410 – 520-litres.

Comfort is further enhanced by the availability of new Advanced Comfort seats, while enhanced technologies include a seven-inch or nine-inch touchscreen, with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, and up to 12 driver assistance aids.

New C3 Aircross SUV also offers a wide choice of colour combinations and exterior styles, for the ultimate in personalisation. Includes bi-tone roof options and a total of five exterior Colour Packs.

Customers can order New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV from the comfort of their own home using the Citroën Store online service, with first deliveries expected in June 2021.

All models bought via Citroën Store come with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty for added peace of mind.

Citroën UK has confirmed specifications and prices for New C3 Aircross SUV, with the first examples expected to hit showrooms in June. New C3 Aircross SUV features a more assertive look with a new front end design inspired by the CXPERIENCE concept car – and first introduced to the production range on New C3 in 2020.

The new front end design signature – with its distinctive chrome-trimmed chevrons – has been updated, and enhanced with new standard-fit eco-LED headlights. In addition, the grille now features a new geometric pattern, while a new aluminium-grey coloured skid plate features coloured inserts to enhance the model’s purposeful appearance.

Inside, New C3 Aircross SUV is more functional than before thanks to a new central console that features a large storage space between the front seats – accessible to both the front and rear passengers – which closes with a sliding cover (Shine & Shine Plus).

Unparalleled versatility is provided by a rear bench that can slide forwards and backwards by 150mm (Shine Plus). Split 60/40, both parts can be moved independently for added practicality. As a result, boot volume can be increased from 410 to 520-litres (depending on the position of the rear bench), and enlarged again up to 1,289-litres with the rear seats folded down.

ADDED PERSONALISATION

The personalisation options available on New C3 Aircross SUV have been upgraded to satisfy every customer need. New C3 Aircross SUV can now be specified with a broad range of exterior style combinations based around seven body colours – three are new for 2021: ‘Khaki Grey’, ‘Voltaic Blue’ and ‘Polar White’.

The choice of four Colour Packs (Shine & Shine Plus), includes two new colours featuring textured effects – Anodised Orange and Anodised Dark Blue. The Colour Packs include strikingly-designed coloured touches on the edges of the front skid plate, on the door mirrors and on the rear quarter-lights. The latter are also home to a new side signature graphic. The ‘Freeglass’ side signature is available with the White and Anodised Orange Colour Packs, and is colour-coded to match the chosen pack. Alternatively, the ‘Reflective’ design option is available with the Black and Anodised Dark Blue Colour Packs, and is a consistent chrome design regardless of the colour chosen.

‘C-Series’ models feature a bespoke Regal Red Colour Pack, and clear inserts on the rear quarter-lights.

In addition, customers can also choose between three roof finishes – Perla Nera Black, Polar White or monotone (body coloured).

On the inside, over and above the standard interior – which features grey seat upholstery combined with a textured grey dashboard – two new interior ambiences are introduced into the range:

Metropolitan Graphite – combines a Graphite Grey leather-effect material, with flecked grey fabric and a grey dashboard strip (standard on Shine Plus, optional on Shine)

Hype Grey – combines grey-green leather and black leather-effect upholstery, with a grey-green leather-effect dashboard strip (optional on Shine Plus only)

Both the Metropolitan Graphite and Hype Grey interiors adorn Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats, which are supremely comfortable and feature the same distinctive topstitching that was first introduced on New C4.

‘C-Series’ models feature Graphite Grey cloth upholstery with a Regal Red strip, whilst ‘Shine’ models boast Mica Grey cloth trim with light grey detailing.

CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT PROGRAMME®

New C3 Aircross SUV offers even greater on-board comfort thanks to its new Advanced Comfort seats. Available with both the Metropolitan Graphite and Hype Grey ambiences, Advanced Comfort seats improve comfort in four ways:

Visual comfort comes in the shape of unique padding and distinctive Citroën stitching that gives an immediate visual impression of soft and cosy cushioning

comes in the shape of unique padding and distinctive Citroën stitching that gives an immediate visual impression of soft and cosy cushioning Welcome comfort is provided by an extra 15mm of textured foam topper, which is immediately noticeable when sitting down

is provided by an extra 15mm of textured foam topper, which is immediately noticeable when sitting down Postural comfort is characterised by the reinforced support offered by the broad and generously sized seats

is characterised by the reinforced support offered by the broad and generously sized seats Dynamic comfort makes longer trips more comfortable through the use of thicker, structured foam at the seat’s core

ADVANCED POWERTRAINS

New C3 Aircross SUV is available with a range of award-winning, powerful and advanced PureTech petrol engines, and an efficient BlueHDi Diesel – all of which meet the latest-generation Euro 6d emissions standard.

PureTech 110 Stop & Start 6-speed manual

PureTech 130 Stop & Start EAT6 6-speed automatic

BlueHDi 110 Stop & Start 6-speed manual

REVISED MODEL RANGE

Customers can choose from a trio of specifications in the new model range:

C-Series

The core model features diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels, black roof bars and the Anodised Regal Red Colour Pack with a monotone roof, as standard. Automatic eco-LED headlights and LED daytime running lights combine with separate fog lamps at the front of the car. At the rear, parking sensors also feature as standard.

The re-designed centre console provides enhanced stowage and cup holders, and the Graphite Grey upholstery combines with white stitching and satin chrome trim for a premium feel. Advanced technology includes a six-speaker infotainment system with DAB radio and Bluetooth® connectivity, all controlled via a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto compatibility.

Shine

The Black exterior Colour Pack with the ‘Reflective’ rear quarter-light design helps to identify the Shine model on the outside, while Mica Grey cloth upholstery and chrome trim features inside. Practicality is enhanced by the ‘Flex Load / Pull Out’ boot floor, while connectivity is boosted by a larger nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Citroën Connect Nav (includes three-year subscription to Real Time Traffic and alerts). Advanced safety is provided by Active Safety Brake with Forward Collision Alert.

Shine Plus

Top of the range Shine Plus specification includes a White Colour Pack with the ‘Freeglass’ quarter-light graphic, a Perla Nera Black bi-tone roof, larger 17-inch alloy wheels and the upgraded Metropolitan Graphite interior – which adds Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, a gloss black centre console and satin chrome trim.

Front parking sensors and a rear vision camera aid low speed manoeuvring, while keyless entry and start delivers enhanced convenience. Practicality is boosted by a flat-folding front passenger seat and sliding 60/40 split rear bench. The folding front passenger seat gives New C3 Aircross SUV a maximum load length of 2.40m – ideal for transporting long objects such as furniture and sports equipment.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

New C3 Aircross SUV comes as standard with class-leading levels of safety technologies and driver assistance features. All models come standard with:

Lane Departure Warning

Traffic Sign & Speed Limit Recognition

Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

Coffee Break Alert

Reversing Parking Sensors

New C3 Aircross SUV is also available with Citroën’s Active Safety Brake with Forward Collision Alert technology (Shine & Shine Plus), and reversing camera technology (Shine Plus), as well as Citroën Connect Box Emergency & Assistance (Shine & Shine Plus) – which automatically alerts the emergency services in the event of an accident.

ONLINE ORDERING

New C3 Aircross SUV can be ordered online in the UK via the new Citroën Store, with all models bought on the platform featuring a five-year/100,000-mile warranty for an added peace of mind. The Citroën Store allows customers to configure their vehicle, select the finance package that best suits them, agree a part-exchange valuation and order New C3 Aircross SUV from the comfort of their own home.

NEW C3 AIRCROSS PRICING & SPECIFICATION

Model Powertrain CO 2

g/km Basic MRRP VAT Total MRRP OTR MRRP P11 D

Value 2021/

2022 BIK % C-Series PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual 134 £13,575.00 £2,715.00 £16,290.00 £17,320.00 £17,045.00 30 Shine PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual 134 £15,716.67 £3,143.33 £18,860.00 £19,890.00 £19,615.00 30 PureTech 130 S&S EAT6 automatic 140 £17,033.33 £3,406.67 £20,440.00 £21,470.00 £21,195.00 32 BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual 123 £16,725.00 £3,345.00 £20,070.00 £21,060.00 £20,825.00 28 Shine Plus PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual 136 £17,058.33 £3,411.67 £20,470.00 £21,500.00 £21,225.00 31 PureTech 130 S&S EAT6 automatic 142 £18,375.00 £3,675.00 £22,050.00 £23,080.00 22,805.00 32 BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual 125 £18,066.67 £3,613.33 £21,680.00 £22,670.00 £22,435.00 29