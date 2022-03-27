New Citroën C5 Aircross orders books are now open in the UK, with prices starting at £25,515 OTR.

New C5 Aircross brings a dynamic and distinctive look to the C-SUV segment, with enhanced presence on the road, more assertive styling and new personalisation options.

Available in three trim levels, ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘C-Series Edition’, with Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) plus petrol and Diesel powertrain options.

New C5 Aircross comes equipped with Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspension, new Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats and a new 10-inch high-definition touchscreen.

New Citroën C5 Aircross is expected in UK retailer showrooms from Q2 2022.

Citroën UK has opened its order books for the new-look C5 Aircross SUV. With more than 260,000 sales since it was first launched in 2018, C5 Aircross has been commended for its on-board space, modularity and, above all, its comfort – which is unrivalled in the C-SUV segment. Orders for the new Citroën C5 Aircross open today (15 February, 2022), with prices starting at just £25,515 OTR.

New C5 Aircross is available in three trim levels, ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘C-Series Edition’. Petrol and Diesel 130hp engines are available across the range, paired with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox, ‘Shine’ and ‘C-Series Edition’ trims are also available with a Plug-in Hybrid powertrain that combines a 180hp petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor – offering drivers up to 34 all-electric miles (WLTP test cycle).

New C5 Aircross introduces an exterior design with a more vertical and modern front end, to reinforce the character of what is a safe and imposing vehicle. The revitalised front grille adds to the assertive new look, with the styling echoing the appearance of both New C4 and the forthcoming New C5 X. The work done to the front of the model also helps to improve aerodynamics, whilst the glossy or anodised detailing – in colours such as Glossy Black and Dark Chrome – demonstrate the model’s more upmarket positioning.

The updated model’s signature front end design features a new version of the iconic Citroën logo, now seemingly detached from the daytime running lights, as was seen on previous models. The chevrons appear in black lacquer in a chrome setting, which now stand out against the central grille.

All the attributes of a powerful SUV are maintained in the new design, with muscular side panels and ground clearance of 230mm, large 720mm wheels, 360° protection (Airbump® panels and wheel arches), as well as a commanding driving position.

To ensure this latest model remains the benchmark for comfort in its segment, C5 Aircross now comes with Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspension, new Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats and an interior with unparalleled cabin space. The Advanced Comfort Suspension system – which remains exclusive to Citroën – uses Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® to absorb bumps in the road – keeping passengers in absolute comfort.

The new Advanced Comfort seat design – which debuted on New C4 – features a core of high-density foam and an additional 15mm top layer of textured foam to ensure maximum comfort and support for the driver and passengers. New C5 Aircross also comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a new 10-inch high-definition touchscreen that is positioned higher up on the dashboard to reduce stress by ensuring the driver keeps their eyes on the road.

TRIM LEVELS

‘Sense Plus’ trim replaces outgoing ‘Sense’ versions. Owners benefit from new features including 18-inch ‘Pulsar’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, along with equipment such as a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, Keyless Entry & Start and electric folding exterior mirrors.

With the ‘Shine Trim’, buyers enjoy the Drive Assist Pack with Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Comfort Seats with Alcantara® upholstery and Active Safety Brake with video and radar assistance, while the ‘Urban Black’ interior ambience brings an upmarket feel to the cabin.

The ‘C-Series Edition’ sits at the top of the range. It has been tailored specifically for the UK market and gains a ‘Perla Nera Black’ bi-tone roof with an exclusive Anodised Bronze Colour Pack. There is also an opening panoramic glass sunroof, wireless charging and a motorised tailgate with hands-free access.

New C5 Aircross offers a wide range of latest-generation technologies to improve driver comfort and safety, with a total of 19 driver-assistance systems available across the range, including Highway Driver Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Departure Warning.

Buyers can personalise their new C5 Aircross, creating a model that suits them perfectly. New C5 Aircross introduces a new ‘Eclipse Blue’ body colour, which is a very deep and stylish blue that changes from dark blue to black depending on the light. The choice of body colours perfectly complements the new, more assertive look: Polar White, Pearl White, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey, Cumulus Grey and the new colour, Eclipse Blue.

New Colour Packs add flourishes to the front air intakes and the Airbump® panels. Four new Colour Packs are available: Glossy Black, Dark Chrome, Anodised Bronze and Energetic Blue.

New C5 Aircross continues to feature three individual, same-width rear seats that slide, recline and fold flat. Not only does this mean that everyone on-board enjoys an exceptional level of comfort no matter where they sit, but it also creates the numerous possibilities for configuring the interior space. It means the boot can be increased in size from an already excellent 580-litres, to an astonishing 720-litres with the rear seats in place (petrol and Diesel variants), while Hybrid models offer from 460-litres, up to an impressive 600-litres. With the rear seats folded down, petrol and Diesel versions offer up to 1,630-litres of boot space, with up to 1,510-litres in PHEV versions.

ONLINE ORDERING

New C5 Aircross can be ordered online in the UK via Citroën Store, which allows customers to configure their vehicle, select the finance package that best suits them, agree a part-exchange valuation and order their new C5 Aircross from the comfort of their own home.

NEW CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS RANGE & PRICING