A forward-thinking cleaning company has gone paper-free with a five-figure investment into developing innovative software for clients.

Edwards Commercial Cleaning, which has a head office in Newcastle and works with customers across the North East and Yorkshire, including Leeds, Sheffield and York, has introduced the Your CleanHub platform to keep clients informed about all elements of their contracts.

The firm, which marks its 18th anniversary this year, will be one of the first commercial cleaning companies in the region to offer a bespoke program, which has been designed in collaboration with clients.

Director Paul Edwards said: “Our old audit system, which we’ve been using since 2009, had served us well but it was very general; it didn’t have enough ways of measuring what we do or have enough detail in the report.

“Clients nowadays are looking for management information to help their own compliance and for them to run their own businesses.

“We listened very carefully to what our customers were saying before deciding to design and build our own platform, and the early feedback has been hugely enthusiastic.”

The software, which has involved an investment of around £60,000, offers a variety of features, including QR code check-ins for cleaning operatives, digital operations manager audits and access to important documentation such as risk assessments and insurance.

Paul added: “Compliance is very important in today’s world, whether that be for the Care Quality Commission, Ofsted or the ISO, which all require up-to-date, detailed and accurate information.

“Our new portal puts all of that information at clients’ fingertips, making their job much easier.

“It will also help our teams, giving them live information on things like cleaning operative attendance and can audit accurately and efficiently.”

The software was first considered in 2019, after Paul was inspired by the example of Principle Cleaning in London. However, it was put on hold due to the pandemic, which resulted in the firm furloughing nearly half its staff.

Paul said: “Between March and August 2020, we had 220 members of the team on furlough, as around 60 per cent of our clients closed or reduced business. It was tough but most customers have returned now and we’re thankful for that.

“However, we’re definitely back on track now; we’re closing in on £4m turnover and we’re back to having over 500 staff working.

“While this software will offer an improved service for clients, our success is still primarily due to our people.

“We’re so lucky to have amazing, loyal and talented colleagues working with us here.”

