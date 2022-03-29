International law firm Clifford Chance has today signed a ten-year lease for 15,000 sq ft in The Lumen, one of Newcastle city centre’s newest buildings.

Clifford Chance arrived in the North East when it acquired the Newcastle business of Carillion Advice Services in 2018. Following four years of growth, from 60 to over 100 employees, the team will relocate from the c10,000 sq ft Partnership House in Autumn 2022. The lease is a strong testament of the firm’s commitment to attract the right talent and plan for the expansion of the Newcastle team over the next ten years.

Michael Bates, Managing Partner for Clifford Chance in the UK, comments: “Our Newcastle business is the most established paralegal and technology-led team in the North East and is successfully disrupting the way we deliver high-value work for our clients. We have ambitious plans for growth and are making this significant investment to ensure we have the space we need. More importantly, our people are at the heart of that success, and the move to The Lumen will provide the progressive and collaborative workspaces our team need to achieve their best work, with great amenities to maintain a healthy sense of wellbeing.

“As well as being a more sustainable work environment for our people and clients, this building will also be better for the environment. Clifford Chance is aiming to achieve net zero by 2030, and our offices are a critical part of that journey. The Lumen is built to the highest environmental standards, and will feature the latest monitoring and control systems to continuously reduce our overall emissions.”

The Lumen’s grade A offices are located on Newcastle Helix, an innovation quarter in the heart of Newcastle’s city centre, bringing together industry leaders, businesses, and top researchers into an internationally renowned innovation cluster. The building complements the firm’s environmental standards with its BREEAM certification.

Cllr Joyce McCarty, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Economy, Newcastle City Council: “It is fantastic to see a global brand like Clifford Chance thrive in our city. Their move to Newcastle Helix is a brilliant opportunity to collaborate with the business community on site and work towards their net zero goals with the space to expand and grow their team.

“Clifford Chance’s commitment to providing a work environment that prioritises staff wellbeing and sustainability aligns perfectly to the future of working we are working towards as a city.”