Climeworks, a pioneering direct air capture company, is launching its company gifts for Christmas, enabling businesses to give the gift of carbon dioxide removal to staff and/or clients.

What better way to show your commitment to protecting our planet?

You can purchase carbon dioxide removal as a business for your employees or clients and Climeworks will remove CO₂ from the air in their name. This is a great way to educate and inspire climate action and take your employees and clients on a climate-positive journey with you!

Everyone wants to do their bit to help the environment, but it’s not always clear or easy, so help them out, do it for them, by helping them take permanent and direct climate action. Companies like Microsoft, Shopify and Stripe already rely on Climeworks to remove carbon dioxide from the air.

Climeworks uses direct air capture technology to remove carbon dioxide from the air. The carbon dioxide is then stored underground where it turns to stone through a natural process of mineralisation – making the removal completely permanent.

This gift is sustainable, permanent, unique and flexible; you choose how much carbon dioxide you’d like removed, or the amount you want to pay, and then the gift is delivered digitally on a date to suit you.

Each receiver gets a gift certificate which also gives you the possibility to share ‘your wish for the planet’ on your social media channels. Simply buy the gift and send a QR code to the so they can claim their carbon dioxide removal. From that moment on CO 2 will be removed in their name.

For more information see: https://climeworks.com/company-gifts

For anyone who wants to inspire others with a sustainable gift and is serious about climate action, a Climeworks’ carbon dioxide removal is the ideal gift. Together, as gifter and recipient, you’ll be making a difference in the world and helping to ensure this Christmas is truly climate positive.

CLIMEWORKS

Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air. The Climeworks vision is to inspire 1 billion people to act now.

The direct air capture company returns the carbon dioxide it captures to earth where it remains permanently removed from the air for millions of years. The Climeworks direct air capture technology runs exclusively on clean energy, and the modular CO 2 collectors can be stacked to build machines of various sizes. Alternatively, the air-captured carbon dioxide can be upcycled into carbon-neutral fuels, paving the way towards a climate-positive world.

Be climate positive. Act now! www.climeworks.com

