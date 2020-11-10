Clive Owen LLP, the award-winning accountancy firm, has strengthened its tax department with the appointment of Helen Ballantine as assistant tax manager.

Helen, from North Yorkshire, is a graduate of Oxford University and a qualified chartered accountant. Helen trained with a big four firm in London and has worked in finance roles in both practice and industry as well as running her own small tax practice.

Helen will support the continued growth of services offered by the burgeoning tax advisory and compliance team at Clive Owen LLP, which now has nine advisers, in Darlington working purely on tax matters, and fourteen tax advisers across the three offices including York and Durham, making Clive Owen LLP one of the largest tax teams in the region.

Lee Watson, tax director at Clive Owen LLP, said: “We are delighted to add someone of Helen’s experience to the firm and the team is very much looking forward to working with Helen, as well as sharing knowledge and experience.

“Our workload continues to increase as existing clients seek further tax advice on matters such as inheritance tax and capital gains tax and new clients seek our advice upon a variety of tax matters including remuneration planning, income splitting and company reorganisations and sales.

“Helen’s appointment fits with our continued growth strategy and we hope to make further appointments in the near future as we continue to grow.”

Helen said; “Having worked recently in smaller general practices, the chance to join a growing firm with a dedicated tax department was too good to turn down. I’ve been made to feel really welcome, and the range and scope of the tax teams’ work will undoubtedly strengthen my experience.”

Away from the office, Helen enjoys working on her new allotment, which she took on earlier this year. “I’ve been surprised and delighted by the experience so far, because it’s very relaxing and the ‘veggies’ grow despite my complete inexperience, but patience is required! I’ve really enjoyed the distraction during this unusual time we’re living through.”