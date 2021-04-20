Clive Owen LLP has appointed Lee Watson as tax partner.

Lee, who joined the firm seven years ago as senior tax manager, is one of 14 dedicated tax professionals based at the Darlington, Durham, and York offices, working on tax planning, advice, and compliance for the firm.

The firm is proud of its tax offering and has one of the largest teams of chartered tax advisers, south of the Tyne. It also has a unique partnership with Teesside University, which has saved clients many millions of pounds in tax, by assisting with claims for R&D relief.

The team also has expertise in trusts and estates, a unique offering for a firm of its size, which is a good fit for its entrepreneurial client base.

As part of the Kreston International network, Clive Owen LLP also benefits from collaboration with some of the largest firms in the country as well as the ability to offer cross-border professional expertise.

Lee Watson said: “I am incredibly delighted to continue my career at Clive Owen LLP and grateful for the support of colleagues, as I have progressed.

“I love the challenging, fast moving pace of the firm and the satisfaction of helping clients to achieve their business goals through careful and considered tax planning.

“As a firm, we take a very collaborative approach, be that across the different areas of tax or the different disciplines within the firm. I am proud to be supported by some of the region’s best professionals, not only our tax team but grants, managed services, IT and corporate finance, as well as the burgeoning accounts and audit teams.

“It is testament to their skills that we continue to grow as a firm and provide opportunities for career development for our employees.

“Whilst each of the tax advisers look after their own clients daily, strategically, we act as one large team. This ensures the consistent provision of advice, in turn supporting client satisfaction and our business development outlook. It also means that the advisers get great exposure across the life cycle of the client’s business and the tax issues at key points, which in turn allows us to better plan and support more of our clients.

“With the implementation of Making Tax Digital continuing and the advent of more sophisticated accounting technology, clients need support from their trusted advisers more than ever in terms of reporting to HMRC and ensuring that they are not paying more tax than they are legally required to.

“I am looking forward to the future, working with more exceptional businesses across the region. The great news we have received in and after the Budget means that our region is ripe with opportunities and I cannot wait to support and engage with entrepreneurial businesses across Darlington and the Tees Valley to take advantage of this.’’

Tony Luckett, managing partner of Clive Owen LLP said: “Lee’s promotion is testament to the impact that he has made within the firm, over the last seven years. We see a bright future for our entire tax team, and we will continue to make strategic appointments to bolster the advisory arm of our practice to continue providing good quality advice that our clients require in these challenging times.”