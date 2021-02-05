Clive Owen LLP has retained its standing as the North East’s most active corporate finance advisers for the third year running.

The team at Clive Owen Corporate Finance, which has offices in Darlington, Durham, and York, is again number one for deal volume in Experian’s 2020 UK and Republic of Ireland mergers and acquisitions (M&A) report.

The team successfully completed 30 North East transactions and a further seven across the UK with a total aggregate deal value in excess of £120 million.

Notable deals included:

The sale of successful precision engineering business, Newcastle Tool and Gauge (NTG) to Ignite Growth;

The sale of Teesside based award winning fashion retailer Psyche to Frasers Group;

Two significant acquisitions for the Alchemy-backed Inn Collection Group; and

The MBO’s of Alpha Process Controls and Aldona Seals from the German listed, world leading automotive parts supplier Knorr-Bremse.

David Wilson, director, Clive Owen Corporate Finance, said: “Throughout 2020, it has been hugely rewarding to work alongside our ambitious entrepreneurial clients who are each making significant contributions to the regional and national economy”.

Angus Allan, corporate finance partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “To continue to be the top corporate finance advisers, despite all the challenges faced in 2020, demonstrates how resilient Clive Owen LLP; its staff and systems have been during the Covid-19 pandemic, and we remain committed in providing our high-quality service throughout 2021 and beyond.”