Twenty-four members of staff from Clive Owen offices in Darlington, Durham, and Middlesbrough are climbing the third highest peak in England in the name of charity.

They will be donning their hiking boots to take on the challenge of scaling the heights of Helvellyn in the Lake District to raise money for Quinn’s Retreat, which offers a holiday home for those bereaved by suicide.

It is expected the climb, which comprises a ten-mile route, will take about six hours to complete on May 7.

Gary Ellis, managing partner, at the regional firm of chartered accountants and business advisers, said: “As a firm, we like to play our part in the wider community and supporting worthwhile causes is part of that ethos.

“Quinn’s Retreat does so much to help those touched by the tragedy of suicide and we hope our staff’s mountain-climbing efforts will lead to a substantial donation.

“I am very much looking forward to tackling the challenge with my team with the added benefit of some fantastic views from the summit. We have colleagues from our offices joining us for what will be a long but rewarding day raising funds and awareness for a charity very close to all of our hearts.”

Tracey and David Beadle, from Shildon, County Durham, launched the charity in memory of their children Quinn, who died aged 17 in 2018 and Dyllon, 21, who died the following year. Tracey works with colleagues at Clive Owen’s Darlington office as part of the administration team.

Quinn’s Retreat, a static caravan sleeping six, is located at Riverview Leisure Park in Barnard Castle on the River Tees on the Teesdale Way.

The charity has also recently purchased a second static caravan sleeping eight,located at Wild Rose Leisure Park, close to Appleby.

They are available, free of charge, to anyone who has been bereaved by suicide no matter how long ago. It also offers breaks to people struggling with their mental health.

Helvellyn is about 950m above sea level at its highest point and offers breath-taking views across much of the Lake District. On a clear day, it is said you can see across to the hills of south-west Scotland, the Pennines and even the Blackpool Tower.