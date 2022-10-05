clixifix®, one of North East’s most dynamic ConTech and PropTech businesses is delighted to announce they have been shortlisted for the SaaS Company of the Year as part of the Prolific North Tech Awards.

The awards event showcases the incredible talent, innovations and businesses spread across the North’s thriving tech scene.

All of the winners will be revealed at an unmissable live awards ceremony on 27 October at Hilton Deansgate in Manchester, where the region’s top tech figures will unite to celebrate. The talented finalists have been chosen by an independent panel of industry-leading judges in a rigorous two-step process.

A Software as a Service (Saas) business is a company that hosts an application and makes it available to customers over the internet. clixifix® are a defect and repair resolution software specialising in the housing sector. The Houghton-le-Spring based company empowers construction companies and property managers to deliver more efficient defect management and repair services.

James Farrell, CEO and co-founder of clixifix®, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. To be recognised amongst some of the leading North tech businesses is hugely satisfying, we are looking forward to a fantastic evening and hopefully take home an award.”

What are the Prolific North Tech Awards?

The awards celebrate the incredible innovation within the North’s tech sector, it rewards organisations, teams and individuals that have contributed to the North’s growth.

If you would like to find out more about the awards please visit: prolificnorthawards.co.uk/tech

What is clixifix®?

clixifix® provides defect and repair resolution software that will deliver lower costs and higher customer satisfaction. Their software is being used by housebuilders, principal contractors, subcontractors and housing associations. Simple to implement, clixifix® instantly creates tickets, delegates jobs, and collaborates with stakeholders. clixifix® launching an innovative Technicians App to help improve efficiency within their defect management platform.

The clixifix® app will revolutionise the last mile customer engagement, geo location mapping and messaging technology, real-time tracking of the service technician, accurate ETAs, and two-way communication. In a revolutionary move in the sector the clixifix® app will deliver the same user experience that consumers enjoy with household brands such as Amazon, Uber, DPD and Just Eat.