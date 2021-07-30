A football club is starting its Northern League journey – the highest level at which it has ever played – on solid foundations, after securing a sponsorship deal with housebuilder Linden Homes.

The Redcar Town FC senior team, founded just seven years ago, has been selected to join step six of the non-league pyramid and hopes to build on years of progress both on and off the pitch.

The community club, founded as a junior side in 1994, plays at The Vibrant Doors Stadium, located at Mo Mowlam Memorial Park – close to Linden Homes’ Kirkleratham Green development of 375 new homes. The club already boasts 22 men’s and women’s teams – from junior right through to senior level.

The hard work and commitment of volunteers and supporters to create facilities capable of progressing through the leagues has been rewarded with an opportunity to play at the highest level in the club’s short history. Redcar Town now wants to push further and hopes to be challenging towards the top of the table come next May.

“We obviously want to invest in the side and be competitive in what is a step up for our first team.” Says Club Vice Chairman, Dennis Gargett. “However, pulling together and operating as one club – where our young players and the community as a whole can use our facilities and be part of something special in the town – is central to what we want to achieve.”

“The sponsorship will enable us to accelerate our ambitious growth plans and we encourage anyone who wants to enjoy some real, competitive football – without a VAR camera in sight – to come down and see what we have to offer. Our first home game is against Blyth Town, under the lights on Tuesday 3rd of August. Why not come down and get behind your local club?”

Christine Curran, Sales Director with Linden Homes said: “Supporting worthy causes in the communities in which we build is a key part of our business strategy and we are delighted to be sponsoring Redcar Town FC’s new kit.

“We hope the sponsorship will help them to be successful on the pitch, attract new supporters and enable them to further enhance their offering of youth football to young people in the area.”

The £55 million Kirkleatham Green scheme is the first North East new build housing scheme specifically designed to offer properties of all tenures. Backed the government’s housing accelerator Homes England, it will eventually provide 187 homes for private sale, 80 for private rent, through Sigma Capital and 108 for shared ownership and affordable rent, through Beyond Housing.

In addition, a specialist, supported housing project has been proposed, comprising a dozen houses, 12 apartments and six bungalows.