Stephen Dunn, compliance director at Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd (CMS), has been awarded Fellowships by two professional bodies in recognition of his expertise and commitment to the industry.

A member of The Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE) and Institution of Gas Engineer & Managers (IGEM) throughout his career, the status reflects his significant contribution to the gas and engineering profession.

Stephen has held various prestigious positions within the industry, including chairman of the North East Branch of CIPHE and member of the North East branch of IGEM, as well as being an active member of various professional institutes and working groups.

He also provides regular strategic advice and guidance to the gas industry at a national level – last year contributing to the work of various IGEM and Health and Safety Executive publications such as IGEM/UP/2 and Unsafe Situations Procedure IGEM/G/11.

In addition, he supports CMS in delivering technical expertise to its nationwide client base.

He joined the Gateshead-based company in 2007 as a gas engineer and went on to distinguished himself in several roles, including senior engineer and technical and compliance manager before being appointed compliance director. Prior to that, the time-served engineer worked across a variety of industries, including engineering, IT, law enforcement and the motor industry.

The family-run firm provides a nationwide 24/7 service, installing, maintaining, and repairing business critical systems including heating, hot water, electricals, and refrigeration.

Stephen, who lives in the Bishop Auckland area of County Durham, said: “It is an honour to become a Fellow, the highest membership category of both the CIPHE and IGEM.

“Ever since joining CMS, the company has supported my professional development, which has not only allowed me to advance my career but has provided me with the opportunity to give something back to the profession.”

Nic Smith, managing director of CMS added: “I’d like to offer my congratulations to Stephen who is a credit to his own professionalism, this company and the industry he represents.”