Commercial Maintenance Services (CMS) UK Ltd has appointed Adam Bartle to the newly created position of head of renewables as it looks to grow its energy saving and carbon reduction services.

Experienced in the commercial and industrial facilities maintenance sector, he is tasked with creating a strategy that enables the business to meet the rising demand for renewable energy technology.

Earlier this year CMS launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging installation service and it remains focused on growing its capabilities in this area.

One of the UK’s leading facilities maintenance companies, it is involved in the installation, maintenance, and repair of business-critical systems across multiple sectors.

Adam, who is also managing CMS’ Electrical team, said: “The major hotel chains and the healthcare sector are currently leading the demand for EV charging stations.

“There is growing awareness from both commercial and public sector organisations of the need to improve their sustainability as the UK continues its transition towards a net zero future.

“They also recognise that being EV friendly is increasingly important to both employees and customers as more switch to hybrid or pure electric vehicles.”

CMS is OLEV accredited and a ROLEC EV and Project EV approved installer, and its team of experienced engineers are NICEIC certified.

He said: “Other sectors are also seeing the benefits of installing EV charging stations and CMS believes this will rapidly develop into a high growth area for the business. We are already being contacted by clients requiring maintenance on some of the first generation of EV stations and are seeing an increase in enquiries for new installs.”

Nic Smith CMS operations director said: “Under new Treasury rules, announced at COP26, most large UK firms will have to demonstrate how they intend to meet climate change targets. There are many advantages to business of adopting renewables and energy saving solutions, and we are determined to be at the forefront of deploying this technology for our clients.”

CMS is also developing other capabilities within the renewables sector, including photovoltaic solar panels, and the installation of air and ground-source heat pumps and biomass boilers.

It is currently involved in several renewables projects, from retro fitting heat pumps to a number of residential tower blocks in the North of England on behalf of a social housing provider, to installations within new build care homes.

Adam previously worked for CMS as a regional technical manager, in between two spells with CBRE Global Workspace Solutions, progressing from engineer to account manager.

He said: “I’m excited to have re-joined CMS in this new role and to spearhead the growth of its renewables division.”