A North East façade company has tripled turnover in a year, with plans to double that figure over the next 12 months.

Aspect Facades, which is based in Newton Aycliffe, has also recently moved into new premises, doubling its available space.

Managing director Dan Parker said: “We recorded turnover of £3.3m in the year ending March 2021, up from £1.1m in the previous 12 months, and I would say we’re on track for turnover to reach £7m by the end of this financial year.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve also taken on nine new members of staff to help deal with increased demand, taking the total team members up to 21, and moved to our new 12,000sq ft site in Newton Aycliffe.

“All of this is as a result of our organic growth over the past 12 months, as clients give us more and more work.”

Dan attributes much of this growth to the company’s work with renowned business coach Ian Kinnery, who has more than 35 years of experience in supporting company owners and leaders.

Dan said: “I worked with Ian on a Scale Up Leadership Academy course at the beginning of 2020 and he has been working with us as a company ever since.

“He has provided so much support and encouragement to a young leadership team, myself included, showing us all the importance of development and planning.

“We have four directors and two managers in the leadership team and we all meet with Ian once a month for bitesize training half-days, which provide new insights to being leaders. We also meet on a quarterly basis for business planning where he provides help and advice.”

As well enjoying a remarkable year of growth with Aspect, Dan was also the winner of the emerging talent category at the recent Entrepreneurs’ Forum North East awards.

He said: “When you’re involved in the business, you don’t really sit back and take in what it is you’re achieving. But when something like this is presented to you, it makes you realise that you’re making a difference, which is an amazing feeling.”

Ian added: “I’m incredibly proud of Dan and all that he has achieved. I’ve found that he really does execute everything he is learning, and at the moment he is almost a blueprint for scaling up successfully.

“In the short term, I expect Aspect will double in size again this coming year, and after that they will start to develop business units in similar industries, such as building and roofing, and similarly disrupt those industries.”

For more information on Aspect Facades, visit https://aspect-facades.co.uk/, or to learn more about coaching with Ian Kinnery, visit www.kinnery.co.uk/.