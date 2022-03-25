With major brands such as Google, Apple and Sky no longer requiring degree-level qualifications as part of their recruitment process, a new partnership has created an alternative route to employment for ambitious marketers.

It is widely accepted that academic study in a university setting doesn’t suit everyone’s learning preferences, however, beyond the apprenticeship model there have been very few options for those seeking impactful and alternative career pathways.

Open to those with or without university degrees, the partnership between Fabric Academy and Capital Placement provides an accredited, real-world training experience that can be completed within just 12-weeks.

Combining Fabric’s flexible and practical approach to strategic marketing study and Capital Placement’s career coaching expertise and global employer network, the new partnership provides accredited training and demonstrable real-world experience by pairing learners with suitable businesses.

Lisa Eaton, MD and founder, Fabric Academy, said: “Whether you’re a learner who prefers non academic study, a graduate looking to gain work experience and practical skills or indeed somebody looking at a career change, the Fabric course offers something a little different.

“Not only are learners able to put marketing theory into practice and build a live marketing strategy for a real organisation, they are also being trained by the Fabric team who are all part of award-winning creative communications agency, Unwritten and active marketing practioners. So both the training and the learner’s outputs are practical, relevant in today’s market and highly transferable.”

Thanks to Fabric’s partnership with Capital Placement, a London-based organisation that creates internship and coaching opportunities for students internationally, course participants will benefit from a company ‘match’, enabling them to work with a compatible employer organisation to produce their live marketing strategy. Capital Placement will also be offering 1:1 career coaching, a professional CV re-write and, should participants opt for the full careers package, a guaranteed job within six months of successfully completing the programme or their money back (NB money back guarantee valid only when learners successfully pass the Fabric course).

Vinay Vimalan, CEO and co-founder, Capital Placement, said: “It can be really difficult to take those first steps into industry when you’re looking for a career change or you’re fresh out of university. So many roles require professional experience but it’s difficult to get that meaningful experience unless you’re applying for an apprenticeship or structured graduate scheme.

“Through our partnership with Fabric we are creating an opportunity for learners to demonstrate their talent as if working for a live ‘client’, and, as such, their finished work will become part of a professional portfolio, complete with real industry references. Plus, if they do a great job, they will have already proven themselves to their matched company with regards to future employment opportunities.”

The Fabric course covers three modules, namely: Data and Insight, Communicating Your Strategy and Delivery and Measurement. The course has been designed to enable participants to work flexibly, with on-demand lessons and a week for assessment and feedback per module. Capital Placement’s mentoring will be delivered monthly at a time to suit, and participants will work with their matched company contacts on an agreed, mutually beneficial basis.

Fees for the Fabric/Capital Placement scheme come in at a fraction of the cost of a university degree (around 6% of the cost of university tuition fees) and can be paid by instalments.

The course will run three times per year, with a fast track summer programme also available, and registrations are now open for the April 2021 cohort which starts on 29th April. Visit the website to sign up now.

For further information about Fabric Academy visit https://www.fabric-academy.com