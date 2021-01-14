Commerce House in Middlesbrough has released new, exciting opportunities to snap up an office in the luxury business community where you can work safely, without the stress of home working with family.

The four available options include a five desk, an eight desk an 11 desk and a 12 desk office space, all which come ready to move into complete with furniture, high speed broadband, a fully maintained and serviced site which includes cleaning of the building, as well as communal areas and a manned reception.

The building which was refurbished to an extremely high standard just a few years ago is in the desirable TS1 postcode and provides virtual tenancy, hot desking and has a fabulous Business Lounge and Boardroom for meeting purposes.

Commerce House has its very own onsite facilities manager, Christine Huntington, who not only manages the team and the building, but also oversees the tenant’s requirements to ensure a seamless service. She said:

“Commerce House is simply a stunning building to run your business from for a fresh start in 2021. It has been likened to a five-star hotel due the quality of finish throughout the site, from entering Reception, Boardroom and communal areas such as the business lounge, kitchens, and WC’s. Our tenants all say how impressed their clients are and how it has given them a boost in productivity, making their companies even more successful.

“We have focused very much on the current guidelines to make the building safe, and have hand santiser, safety screens, signage and policies in place to protect tenants, visitors and staff. Because of that, and the fact that you have control over your private workplace behind your office door we are a sensible and safe choice for companies who don’t want to work from home as it isn’t viable or sensible for their business performance.”

In the heart of Middlesbrough, Commerce House is a well-established building with lots of parking opportunities around it, situated right next to the train station, therefore ideal location for commuting.

Meeting space, which is for use by tenants and outside companies that can be pre-book, includes the fabulous Chairman’s Board Room and small meeting areas which are set up and laid out with social distancing in mind. Christine concluded:

“This is a very rare opportunity to snap up an office space that is as safe as working from home. We have had great interest with an office going just this week, and they won’t be around for long, so if you are interested, please do get in touch on 01642 917116 to arrange a socially distanced, private viewing as soon as possible!”

More information is available on www.commerce-house.co.uk