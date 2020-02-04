An independent North East commercial cleaning firm is aiming to create 100 new jobs and add a million pounds to its annual turnover over the coming 12 months.

NECS provides office, commercial and industrial cleaning services and facilities management support to clients right across the UK, from the M8 corridor in Scotland right down to the south coast.

Headquartered in Cramlington, the firm also has offices in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Edinburgh and London, and currently employs around 270 people, 90 of whom are based in the North East.

But it is now aiming to increase that number to around 370 during 2020 and to take its turnover past the £3m mark over the same period.

Sarah Furness, partner of Hay & Kilner Law Firm’s specialist employment law team, has worked closely with the NECS management team for a number of years. NECS has recently renewed its commitment to Hay & Kilner’s fixed fee HR Key service, which provides clients with unlimited commercial and practical legal advice on managing their staff and workplace responsibilities.

Founded in 2006 as North East Cleaning Services, NECS has grown organically to become a truly national operator and is now looking to grow its customer base right across the UK, as well as to establish itself in the Aberdeen and Dundee areas for the first time.

It works with a wide range of clients in the education, health and retail sectors, as well as with office-based and industrial businesses, and also services a number of well-known sporting venues.

Founder and managing director Gary Breach says: “We’ve succeeded by maintaining the same personal involvement and commitment to high service standards that we had right back at the beginning and we believe maintaining this approach will help us achieve our growth targets for this year.

“The network of offices that we’ve built give us a solid platform from which to grow our customer base right around the country, while we think there are clear opportunities to build our presence in North East Scotland.

“Creating 100 new jobs and adding a million pounds to our turnover are ambitious targets, but we have robust plans and structures in place to support our drive towards achieving them and feel confident that we’ll get there.

“As the business has grown, it’s become increasingly important to ensure that our staff are looked after and managed properly, so that they provide the level of service our clients expect and get due reward for doing so.

“Hay & Kilner’s continuing support gives us the peace of mind that we’re living up to our staff responsibilities and can get on with running the business.”

Sarah Furness, partner at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “NECS has made very impressive and consistent progress over several years and we have a strong working relationship.

“We’ll be continuing to provide the support and advice that the management team needs to underpin its ambitious expansion plans.”