Common Mistakes Brits Make in Painting and Decorating & It Can Devalue Your Home

Embarking on a DIY painting and decorating project can be a fulfilling endeavour, offering a personal touch to your living space and potentially enhancing your home’s aesthetic and value.

However, even the most diligent DIY-ers can stumble into common problems that could detract from the final result and even cause long-term damage to their property.

Home design expert, Alex Hall at Dendo Design tells us what we need to watch out for and how to avoid these common ‘costly’ mistakes.

Skipping the Prep Work

The foundation of a successful paint job is thorough preparation, which many DIY-ers often overlook. Failing to clean walls, repair cracks or holes, and properly sand surfaces can lead to poor paint adhesion and a finish that looks uneven and amateurish.

Expert Tip: Take the time to clean your walls with a mild detergent, fill in any imperfections with spackling paste, and sand down the area smoothly. This prep work is crucial for a pristine finish.

Underestimating the Amount of Paint Needed

A frequent error is not buying enough paint, leading to inconsistent layers and color discrepancies, especially if a second batch is needed. This can not only affect the aesthetic but also waste time and resources.

Expert Tip: Utilise online paint calculators provided by paint brands to determine the exact amount needed for your space. It’s wise to purchase a bit extra for future touch-ups.

Choosing the Wrong Colour

Colours can appear dramatically different under the store’s lighting compared to your home. A shade that looked perfect in the aisle might not translate as well once applied to your living room walls.

Expert Tip: Buy small samples of your chosen paint colours and test them on various walls in your room to observe how they react to different lighting conditions throughout the day.

Neglecting to Use Primer

Primer is essential for ensuring that the paint adheres properly and provides a uniform base, which is especially important for achieving true colour and coverage. Skipping this step can result in a less durable finish that may need more frequent touch-ups.

Expert Tip: Apply a suitable primer, especially if you’re covering dark colours or stains, to block out previous hues and provide a solid foundation for your new paint.

Using Low-Quality Tools

Opting for cheap brushes and rollers might save money upfront but can compromise the finish, leaving unsightly streaks or loose bristles embedded in the paint. Moreover, poor-quality tools might not withstand the rigours of painting, leading to extra costs and efforts in replacements.

Expert Tip: Invest in high-quality brushes and rollers to achieve a professional-looking finish. Quality tools offer better paint application and can be cleaned and reused for future projects.

Ignoring the Long-Term Impact on Property Value

Improperly executed paint jobs can lead to peeling, cracking, and other issues that not only require costly repairs but also decrease your home’s market appeal. This can be particularly damaging if you’re considering selling your home in the future.

Expert Tip: Focus on achieving a high-quality finish with every project. Consider consulting with a professional for tips or hiring help for particularly challenging areas, ensuring that your DIY efforts add value rather than detracting from it.

Home design expert, Alex Hall from Dendo Designs says:

By avoiding these common mistakes, you can ensure that your DIY painting and decorating projects enhance both the beauty and value of your home, achieving results you can be proud of.