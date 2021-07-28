IT, telecoms and cyber security experts at Communicate Technology PLC, have secured a lucrative contract with Kent Innovation Centre, offering their business for sustainable future growth.

Tech start-up, OPPORTUNI, worked with the team at Communicate to diversify and grow their customer base through their tender as a service platform, resulting in a contract win for the firm.

OPPORTUNI’s efficient, AI-powered tender portal service connected Communicate with relevant contracts by identifying the most appropriate tender opportunities as well as providing a community of bid writing experts to further support the team’s successful submission.

Communicate, established in 2011, has offices in Wynyard, Leeds and Kent, and their existing customer base in the private sector sees them specialise in networking and connecting business parks, and multi-tenanted, office spaces on a national level.

The contract with Kent Innovation Centre will see the firm managing IT, telecoms and internet provision across the facility.

Their collaboration with OPPORTUNI, described as ‘a revelation’ by the team at Communicate, meant they received all the tools and guidance to bid and win further public and private sector contracts, boosting their bottom line and ability to map out sustainable growth into 2021 and beyond.

Suitable tenders were sent directly to Communicate’s inbox, saving them time, resource and money. They leaned on OPPORTUNI’s support team to bid on the right tenders, and make effective bid or no bid decisions.

OPPORTUNI’s services conveniently allowed Communicate to instantly download all documentation, cutting down hours and costs, which would have resulted in a typical route of researching portals and collating unnecessary information.

Tony Snaith, CEO of Communicate, said: “When introduced to the concept, we knew that OPPORTUNI had the solution we’d been looking for since tendering began.

“It has been a revelation for the way we search for contract opportunities, as those relevant now come directly to us.”

Tim Ward, CEO of OPPORTUNI, said: “Like many SMEs, Communicate required support in understanding the types and ranges of public sector contract opportunities available to them.

“Often tenders and bidding can be complex with little assistance out there for businesses looking to break into the public sector.

Tim added: “We wanted to help the team overcome these constraints, and give them the capacity to engage fully with the process. We are excited that our partnership has allowed them to achieve great contract wins, and build on their success.”