When:Wednesday 14 July 2021-2:30pm – 3:30pm

Where:Online

In this talk local author, Glenda Young, takes you on a trip down memory lane with some wonderful old pictures of Ryhope Village showing the locations that inspire her novels.

Set around markets and paper mills, with stories of rag and bone men, stolen children, and escape from a life of prostitution, Glenda’s books pack a dramatic punch.

Join her on this nostalgic look back at old Ryhope and how the village continues to inspire her bestselling books.

Find out more about Glenda Young’s novels here

Book at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-lecture-series-writing-historical-fiction-set-in-sunderland-tickets-154267449093