All sections of the community in West Wylam, Prudhoe have come together to mark the installation of a new defibrillator.

Children from Adderlane Academy stood alongside representatives of housing association Karbon Homes, local businessman Miv Chahal and county councillor Gordon Stewart to show off the area’s new piece of lifesaving equipment.

Mr Chahal and Coun Stewart, through ward funds, jointly funded the costs of purchasing the life saving equipment.

The installation of the defibrillator came about through close cooperation between the partners, including consultation with the residents of The Manors Extra Care about the siting of the equipment at a secure location on the wall of the building where they live.

Mr Chahal, who runs the Nisa convenience store, said: “The installation of the defibrillator at the Manors shows what a great community spirit we have in West Wylam. There have been several people/organisations involved in providing this life saving piece of equipment to the community. We would like to thank those who shop in our store as their custom provides us with the opportunity to donate to local causes and it’s a real pleasure to be able to give something back to the people of West Wylam.”

Councillor Stewart said: “’This is a fantastic example of how a community can work closely together on such an important issue’

Mark Pae, scheme manager for The Manors, which is owned by Karbon Homes, said: “It has been a real community effort to get this defibrillator installed, to make sure everybody locally could benefit, and that it was installed correctly. Thanks to all our partners and Mr Chahal and Coun Stewart for making this possible.”