Chief operations officer at Cyberwhite, Matt Hewison has completed a gruelling challenge – sleeping out in the cold overnight – all in the name of charity.

He took up the gauntlet that was thrown down by the CEO Sleepout organisation, which challenges company bosses to spend a night under the stars to highlight the plight of homeless people as well as raise money for worthy local causes.

He gave up his bed for one night, along with other local business executives, and bedded down in a sleeping bag outside Middlesbrough town hall. Currently headquartered in Sunderland, CyberWhite is poised to open an office in Middlesbrough, closer to the home of Teesside-based Matt.

Matt had set a target of raising £500 but smashed this figure to generate more than £800 in aid of MIND.

Matt said: “While I realise sleeping out for one night does not come close to what homeless people experience day in and day out, it was a valuable experience as well as a great way of raising awareness.

“Mental wellbeing is as important as physical health and MIND provides invaluable support as it strives to ensure that those with a mental health issues are able access excellent care and services. This is particularly important in the current climate when more people have struggled with their mental health due to the pressures causes in their lives by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Cyberwhite sees itself as being an integral part of the wider community and prides itself on its corporate social responsibility by supporting initiatives that help local people.”