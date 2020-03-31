Team Valley-based SOS Group proudly received the Community Award at this week’s Federation of Small Business (FSB) Awards in recognition of the company’s commitment to community and charity activities.

SOS Group launched in 2002 and is a supplier and service provider of digital office equipment, related software products and office furniture.

Proud to count some of the biggest names in sport and industry as clients, SOS Group has always encouraged and helped others to pursue their ambitions and, over the last year, has been actively involved in supporting over 30 community projects, charities and talented individuals.

Described by one local community organisation, The Children’s Disability Triathlon in Newcastle, as “a company with a heart,” they regularly support charities with personal significance for employees and over half of their 21 staff regularly engage in community activities, including all three of the firm’s directors.

As a business, SOS Group also provides financial contributions where required and gives support ‘in kind’ by providing digital office equipment services at no cost.

George Young, SOS Group director, says: “This is an award that means a lot to us and we’re very proud to receive it.

“We value the relationships we’ve built supporting charities and local community organisations, as well as talented young people trying to achieve sporting and artistic ambitions.

“As a company, we’ve worked hard to become successful and we’ve always felt it is important to share that success within the wider community and will continue to do so.”

The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards, which were held in Newcastle at the Eagles Community Arena, recognise the huge contribution that smaller businesses and the self-employed make to the UK. The Community Award celebrates businesses who take part in initiatives that positively support their local community, including apprenticeships and employee-led activities.

Michael McMeekin, FSB North East Area Leader, says: “Congratulations to SOS Group on being crowned FSB Community Award winner.

“In these unprecedented times supporting local communities to address the challenges they face is paramount. SOS Group has helped support local communities do just that providing £250,000 of support for 30 charities, community groups and projects.

“Congratulations to George and the team at SOS Group on their win.”

SOS Group’s services include document management, scanning, cost consultation, managed print services and supplying and maintaining leading brand digital office equipment.

The firm recently launched its DDB Workspace Solutions Division to supply a range of furniture that helps tackle common issues including posture and lack of space. It features technology that can provide individual heating options, improving workplace comfort and reducing energy costs.