CONCERTGOERS CAN HAVE PRIDE ON THE TYNE…

A SUMMER of Pride will draw to a close this month (August) with a free, live concert on the banks of the Tyne.

August’s month-long Pride in Gateshead celebrations follows hot on the heels of similar events in Sunderland – in June – and South Tyneside, in July.

And a series of acts are making their way to Tyneside for the Pride on Tyne with Lumo concert, on 30 August at Baltic Square, organised by charity Out North East.

Performers include superstar drag queen and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Danny Beard along with singer Betty Boo – best known for her song Doin’ The Do – and Union J’s Jaymi Hensley.

I’m beyond excited to hit the stage at Out North East’s Pride on Tyne concert – honestly, I’ve packed more sequins than sense,” said Danny.

“The North East crowd always brings the love, the laughs, and the lung power, and I can’t wait to give them a show they’ll never forget -or emotionally recover from.

“ Let’s make it camp, chaotic, and full of heart!”

The packed programme will also feature local artiste, Lorraine Crosby, The Future is Queer, Olly Alexander Tribute and drag, courtesy of the Tipsy Divas, with the whole day hosted by Ophelia Balls and the team at Pride Radio.

The concert main sponsor is train company, Lumo and Stuart Jones, Managing Director of First Rail Open Access, said that the company was “delighted to champion Pride in Gateshead as a main stage sponsor for Pride on Tyne at Baltic Square.”

“At Lumo, diversity and inclusion are core to who we are; a modern, sustainable and inclusive one-class electric rail provider connecting the North East of England with Edinburgh and London,” said Stuart.

“We’re proud to help create a welcoming, uplifting event where everyone is seen, celebrated, and free to join the fun.

“Our popular Lumo Prize Wheel will also be making a return this year where people can win a range of prizes including travel onboard our services. The Lumo teams are proud to support this vibrant festival and help bring people together for an unforgettable celebration.”

Pride in Gateshead is organised by charity Out North East and is partnered by Gateshead Council and Gateshead College and Peter Darrant, chair of Out North East, said the concert would be an exciting end to a packed month.

“We have had the most amazing month at Pride In Gateshead with everything from inspirational speakers, a family friendly picnic, bowls tournament and a fun run which is culminating in this very special concert.

“We are thrilled with all of the amazing support we’ve had from our sponsors, the LGBTQ+ community and our allies and we would like to thank everyone who has been involved.”

Although the concert – which will take place from 12 noon to 7pm – is free, numbers are limited so anyone interested in attending needs to register for a free ticket at www.outnortheast.org.uk