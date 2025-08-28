Debut Author Shares Survival Guide for Young Filmmakers Across the UK

Breaking into the film and TV industry can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re still in school, college, or just starting out. That’s a challenge 22-year-old filmmaker and debut author Krish Pinto knows all too well.

Mumbai-born and now London-based, Krish moved to the UK in 2021 to study at MetFilm School. With no industry connections, he found himself navigating culture shock, rejection and the uncertainty of building a career in one of the world’s most competitive creative cities. But along the way, he’s built credits with the BBC and Penguin, and now he’s sharing what he’s learned in his new book, Becoming a Filmmaker, published this month by Howard Publications.

Part candid memoir, part how-to guide, the book offers practical advice and honest reflections on breaking into the film scene right now. Here are eight of his top survival tips for anyone starting out in the UK film industry:

Understand the Medium of Film

Film is still young compared to music or literature, and it’s constantly evolving. Think of it as visuals, sound and performance working together. Watch films with the sound off, then with your eyes closed, to understand how each element stands alone and fits together.

Your Environment Shapes You

Surround yourself with driven, curious and kind collaborators. Join local meetups, online groups, or grassroots collectives – the energy of those around you will influence the kind of filmmaker you become.

Use Your City as a Resource

Every city has its own film community. Go to indie screenings, local festivals, or film club nights. Show up, offer to help, and build a reputation where you live – whether that’s London, Leeds or Liverpool.

Invest in Gear Strategically

Don’t buy flashy equipment to impress. Invest in essentials that solve real problems, like a reliable camera, solid tripod and clean audio gear. Think long-term and make sure your kit pays for itself.

Play the Long Game

This industry moves in waves. Get a flexible part-time job to steady the ups and downs, and remember that a quiet spell isn’t failure – persistence is what counts.

Develop Your Own Style

Taking every gig builds experience, but your defining work comes from personal projects. Use what you have, set clear goals, and share your experiments to grow your creative voice.

Use Social Media to Grow, Not Just Show Off

Don’t just post polished projects. Share behind-the-scenes, lighting setups, or editing experiments. Be consistent, engage with others, and treat your feed as part of your professional portfolio to attract opportunities.

Stay Open to Change and New Tech

From AI editing to virtual production, the industry is evolving fast. You don’t have to master everything, but curiosity will keep you ahead.

About his new book, Krish says: “This isn’t a success story written in hindsight,” says Krish. “It’s a survival manual for people who are in the thick of it right now – dreamers, misfits, and anyone who fears the journey or feels like they don’t belong there. This is the first of many to come and I want to share my journey to help and inspire others.”

Becoming a Filmmaker is available now through Amazon, Waterstones and other major retailers.