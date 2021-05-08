Concours of Elegance announces brand new feature for 2021: the 30UNDER30 Concours



Designed for the next-generation of motoring enthusiast, the feature will shine a light on young car owners protecting and preserving automotive history



Entrants are welcome in six classes from Pioneer Petrolheads (1900-1939) to Leg Warmers & Spice Girls (1980-1999)



In total, nearly 1,000 vehicles will be on display across the weekend as further features are revealed in the coming months

The Concours of Elegance remains the UK’s top concours d’elegance and among the top three in the world



The Concours of Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne, is introducing a brand new feature for its 2021 event this September, the 30UNDER30 Concours. Designed specifically for the next generation of motoring enthusiasts, it hopes to shine a light on the young classic car owners protecting and preserving precious pieces of automotive history.

This inclusive event is for anyone, 30 or under, that owns a motorcar from 1900 to 1999 and is created to support the future of the nation’s collective, diverse motoring passions. The only stipulation is that the car must be personally owned by the applicant.

The 30UNDER30 Concours will gather 30 cars and owners split over six different classes covering 99 years of the automobile. The classes are as follows: –

Pioneer Petrolheads (1900 – 1939) – The steed and knock-kneed cart horse were replaced by a new invention, an invention that would captivate the imagination of many, creating possibly the most diverse and fastest developing period of the motorcar. Best of British (1940 – 1979) – It does what it says on the tin. From the humble Morris 8, to the stately Rolls Royce Ghost, this class is for all those fans of cricket, afternoon tea, The Who and warm beer. Italian Stallions (1940 – 1979) – Whether it’s a Fiat 500, Alfa 1750 GTV or a Maserati Merak they all were designed with style and elegance, engineered with passion, and destined to be driven at ten-tenths everywhere. They are the enchanting embodiment of La Dolce Vita. French Fancies (1940 – 1979) – As arguably the inventors of the internal combustion engine, the French have produced some extremely charismatic cars. From the go anywhere capabilities of the 2CV and conquering the Paris Dakar rally, to the sweeping elegance of Delahaye, this is a class for motorcars with that certain ‘je ne sais quoi’. American Muscle (1940 – 1979) – Let the Bald Eagles fly free, the land of the rumbling V8, pickup trucks, muscle cars and the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado tailfins. Hot Rodding, iconic roads, movies, speed and racing, America is, and has always been obsessed by the car. Developing their own unique car culture that has spread all over the world. Leg Warmers & Spice Girls (1980 – 1999) – The boom and bust of this period of motoring spawned some wild cars, a time when Turbo was so much more than just forced induction. Turbo was plastered on everything from aftershave to kitchen appliances and cars.

If you would like to take part in the inaugural 30 under 30 Concours please send a brief description and image of your car to iain@thoroughevents.co.uk. Entry Fee including admission for two people, complimentary catalogue and all-day access to the Bridge of Weir Members Enclosure is £75.

The event will also welcome a number of special features and displays, including a Gulf vs. Martini celebration, a display of the unique or bespoke modern rarities in the Future Classics class and a line-up of the finest coachbuilt Rolls-Royces.

Outside of the automotive displays, Concours of Elegance remains an occasion of pure luxury, with champagne provided by Charles Heidsieck, picnics by Fortnum & Mason, live stage interviews with Chubb Insurance, hosted by Jodie Kidd, and a collection of art, jewellery and fashion displays. Presenting Partner, A. Lange & Söhne, recently confirmed to support the event for a further three years, will continue to showcase some of its most intricate timepieces.

Tickets to the Concours of Elegance 2021 are available now from just £30 for half-day entry, with full three-course hospitality packages from £288. Tickets can be bought from concoursofelegance.co.uk/tickets.