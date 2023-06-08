CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS THE JOURNEY OF THOSE WITH ACQUIRED BRAIN INJURIES

A MAJOR conference which will look at every aspect of the rehabilitation journey for those who are dealing with an acquired brain injury will take place in Newcastle this summer.

The Northern Acquired Brain Injury Forum is hosting Transition Across the Years Following Brain Injury on 28 June, a one-day event which will focus on the lives of people who have an acquired brain injury and the various interventions taking place on the road to rehabilitation.

And the organisers have brought together a line-up of prestigious speakers from across social care, education, neurorehabilitation and the law – as well as families and individuals talking about their own personal journeys following brain injury.

The event will be opened by MP for Blaydon, the RT Hon Liz Twist MP, which will be followed by sessions by clinical neuropsychologist, Dr Jenna Moffitt, around unmet needs for community rehab and independent special education adviser, Judith James of ECMS Ltd on education following brain injury.

Also speaking with be barrister Andrew Axon, from co-event sponsor, Park Lane Plowden chambers, on navigating litigation for patients as well as Nigel Limb, who despite losing his sight and suffering a brain injury following a motorbike accident, went ahead to set up Blind Bloke Racing.

NABIF is a regional group covering the North East and Cumbria under the umbrella of the national charity UK Acquired Brain Injury Forum, which aims to promote better understanding of all aspects of acquired brain injuries caused after birth, covering everything from strokes and brain tumours to Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI’s).

This year’s event – being held at St James’ Park – is the first in-person conference of its kind organised by the group in three years, which will bring together speakers and interested parties.

The conference is aimed at anyone working with people supporting those with an ABI, including nurses, social workers, consultants, therapists, case managers, solicitors and barristers.

It is being sponsored by Newcastle’s Burnetts Solicitors LLP – which has a well respected serious injury department – and barristers’ chambers, Park Lane Plowden.

Paul Brown of Burnetts, who is also secretary of the Northern Acquired Brain Injury Forum, believes the event is an important date on the calendar.

“Burnetts is delighted to be supporting this conference, which offers a fantastic opportunity for people working and supporting people with brain injuries and their families to get together,” he said.

Paul and the team at Burnetts have represented many patients and their families where a traumatic brain injury has been sustained as a result of a road traffic collision, fall or accident at work.

“There are a number of unique complexities in supporting people with brain injuries,” he added.

“Not only is every brain injury different, but it can often by very difficult for patients to come to terms with their injury.

“We provide a holistic service to the clients and families we support and advise them through every step of the litigation process.”

Places for the event – which includes lunch and refreshments – are £70 each and can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/northern-acquired-brain-injury-forum-conference-28th-june-2023-tickets-557669403197

Michael Stubbs, Commercial Director at Park Lane Plowden, said the company was delighted to be involved in the event.

“This thought provoking conference brings together all of those people who are involved throughout the rehabilitation journey faced by people who have acquired brain injury,” he said.

“We are delighted to be involved in the conference, particularly as it’s the first in-person event for a number of years, and we believe it will be hugely beneficial to everyone who attends.”

There are also a limited number of exhibition stands available event at a cost of £700 which includes three free delegate places. Bookings can be made by contacting victoria.steele@parklaneplowden.co.uk

