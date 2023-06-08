BURNETTS SOLICITORS APPOINTS NEW HEAD OF FAST GROWING BANKING TEAM`

THE SUCCESS of a banking team at a North East firm of solicitors has led to a promotion for one of its senior members – and plans to expand.

Banking lawyer, Nicola Nutley, has been with Burnetts, based at Dean Street, Newcastle for two years and has recently been appointed both Partner and Head of Banking.

And that means Nicola, who has more than 25 years of experience, will be helping with the continued growth of the banking and property finance services offered by the firm, which has seen the firm win clients around the UK.

“We recognised there was a gap in the North East for a firm with a dedicated banking team which could provide the full range of legal services to funder clients,” said Nicola.

“That has helped us win business locally, but at the same time continue to expand our range of regional and national clients.”

The rapid expansion of the banking department means that Nicola is also starting to recruit, looking for lawyers with relevant experience to join Burnetts.

“We’ve grown to a team of 12 but we are definitely now looking for people with a property finance background to come and join us,” she said.

The department provides legal support for lenders and for borrower clients across all aspects of lending and finance, aided by having a former Lloyds Bank relationship specialist who brings his unique experience to the team.

Nicola’s own particular areas of expertise – including dealing with funding transactions in the property and healthcare sectors – have been a valuable asset because they are a particular specialism at Burnetts.

She is now looking forward to continuing to play an active role in the firm’s future which includes helping to drive the firm’s expansion into the Newcastle market.

“I’m delighted to be heading up the banking team at a time when we are continuing to build such a strong client base, not just in the banking team but across the firm and in the north east,” said Nicola.

“The fast expansion of Burnetts means we are also starting to look at new premises for the Newcastle office, in the city centre, to meet with our growing needs.”

To find out more, please visit: www.burnetts.co.uk.

