Huddersfield based confidential shredding business achieve new accreditations

Huddersfield based, confidential shredding and records management company, Go Shred has secured ISO 9001:2015 accreditation and EN15713:2009 European Shredding Standard certification after using 2020 lockdowns to strengthen their business offering.

Family run Go Shred used the lockdown periods in 2020 to achieve the renowned ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, the international standard for a quality management system, along with EN15713:2009, the standard set for the secure collection and destruction of confidential paper, media and products throughout Europe.

In order to be certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard, a company must follow the requirements including monitoring and measuring equipment calibration records, records of training, skills, experience and qualifications and records about customer property1. The standard is used by organisations to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements as well as demonstrate continuous improvement.

When it comes to the destruction and management of confidential information, it’s vital that businesses work with a company that operates to the most stringent and appropriate standards. The ISO 9001:2015 standard provides just that for businesses with a large volume of confidential waste which needs to be handled efficiently and within the current regulations enforced by law.

The EN15713:2009 certification, also achieved by Go Shred in 2020, ensures all collections are performed by appropriately vetted staff, in vehicles that are secure and GPS tracked, aggregated at a secure and monitored building and destroyed to a strict standard. The Audit process for this standard was performed by an independent third party to ensure the process is done correctly and diligently.

Established in 2014, Go Shred offers all types of businesses onsite and offsite shredding in order to dispose of confidential documents and resources, particularly those in the legal and financial sectors as well as surgeries, schools and hospitals. Based in Yorkshire, Go Shred cater for businesses primarily across the M62/M1 corridor, securely disposing of their confidential waste at ISO 9001 and EN15713 locations, where all waste is 100% recycled.

Mike Cluskey, Managing Director at Go Shred said: “We have gone to strenuous lengths to ensure the quality and standard of our services to all our valued clients. To guarantee work is done right, first time, every time, we have spent a considerable amount of time and effort to achieve the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification as well as the EN15713:2009 European Shredding Standard accreditation.

“Whilst many businesses in our sector fully closed down over the COVID-19 lockdown period, we continued to offer our vital services to businesses in need, whilst striving to achieve the ISO 9001:2015 and EN15713:2009 accreditations which we hope will lead to continued success in 2021 and beyond.”

“Achieving this accreditation means our customers can rest assured that we have automated all our processes in order to give them the very best service, whilst providing efficiencies that benefit them as well as our business offering.”

To find out more, please visit: https://www.goshred.co.uk/go-shred-certification.html