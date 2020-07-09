There’s no denying of the fact, athletes have always held a strong position in society and continue to have a strong influence on the young generation. Today, they have the power to create a difference in society through their voice on social media and instill a positive change in society. Here, in this feature, we will sift you through the story of one of the most talented horse riders from Northern Ireland.

If you still haven’t got it, we are talking about the iconic Conor Swail. Born and bred in County Down, this man has an interesting history of being related to the sports. Although much is known about him on the internet, there are several facts about Conor Swail that you probably wouldn’t have known. Here are a few of them:

He was 6 years old In His First Show as a Participant

Although it sounds weird, it is true that Conor Swail was only six years old when he actively participated in the Dublin Horse Show. For a small child to take part in the well-acknowledged Irish competition was a big deal at that time. Not to forget, the Dublin horse show is one of the most anticipated shows in the world, and audiences from different states flock it every year with excitement. No wonder the little prodigy that time made headlines by being a part of it.

He is a Role Model For The Younger Generation

No one can negate his achievements and the huge contribution he has made to the sports industry. Today, Conor Swail is a role model for the younger generation and continues to inspire millions across the globe. Today, every aspiring showjumper in Ireland wouldn’t stop chanting his name. This is the main reason why Conor Swail’s horse riding techniques are regarded as the best in this field. Even young children are obsessed with his work and continue to follow him on social media platforms.

He Rose to Fame in the Longines World Show

The Longines world show is one of the most famous events in the world. It was in December 2013, he and a few other Irish riders took the lead and got exposed to a massive audience worldwide. The extensive media coverage gave him an opportunity to shine in front of the whole world. Because Longines events are sponsored by the big names in the industry, Conor Swail managed to build a good reputation for himself in the business world

He Started His Stables in 2016

In the year 2016, it was officially announced that Conor Swail would no longer be a part of the Canadian Farms. This was a partnership that has been in place for a long time. The same year he decided to set up his stables independently. Later in March 2017, he participated in the Wellington Nations Championship in the USA. This was his third time participating in such an event. Luckily, he managed to pull off the match with his victory and gained much popularity.