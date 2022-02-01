Award-winning construction and property consultancy, Summers-Inman, is expanding its northern operations after new project wins in the Teesside area.

The firm, whose Head office is in Newcastle, already has established offices in Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham and London has just opened an office in Belasis Hall Technology Park in Teesside after a number of successful years of trading in the area.

Summers-Inman has already completed or is engaged in projects valued at more than £57m for Teesside University as part of its £300m campus masterplan. These include the first phase of the ground-breaking Net Zero building, the National Horizons Centre and the Cornell Quarter.

In addition, the company is also about to start work on a project at Middlesbrough College and has several others in the pipeline in the region.

Summers-Inman has enjoyed significant growth over the last year, celebrating its appointment to a wide range of frameworks and individual projects spanning residential, healthcare and extra care, hotels/leisure, education, retail and commercial/private development.

The firm continues its long relationship with many of the Registered Providers in the region such as Beyond Housing and Yorkshire Housing, creating much needed homes for local communities with added social value at the heart of each development as well as sustainable construction solutions.

Director David Blakey believes that the foundations are now set for further steady expansion of the team in the Teesside region. He said:

“We have opened this office to allow our existing team members to work closely with our clients and directly develop our client base from our new hub. We already have extensive experience working with clients in the educational, retail and residential sectors in the region and this now we will be able to expand our industrial, process & production and biotech client base. The new office is also an opportunity to cast the net wider to attract talent and give our teams greater flexibility about where they want to work, allowing us to bridge the gap between our Newcastle and Leeds offices and help us towards becoming carbon neutral by 2025.