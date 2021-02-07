The final homes have been completed at a new development in Ingleby Barwick, with all the new residents now moved in.

Bellway has provided 55 new homes at Ingleby Manor, off Welwyn Road, including eight affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

The keys to the final homes at the development were handed over to their new owners just before Christmas.

Bellway is also delivering further homes to meet the growing need for new housing in the area at Conyers Green in Yarm, just four miles from Ingleby Barwick.

There’s currently a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses available at the development, off Green Lane, with prices starting from £201,995.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager of Bellway Durham, said: “There’s a strong demand for homes in this part of Teesside, which we’ve seen by the success of our completed Ingleby Manor development in Ingleby Barwick – and the popularity of Conyers Green, our ongoing development in nearby Yarm.

“Those who missed out on a new home at Ingleby Manor can take a look at what’s on offer at Conyers Green, where a new community is already taking shape.

“We’ve just opened a new showhome at the site which visitors can explore by appointment only. By visiting the development, they can also appreciate its scenic yet convenient location, within walking distance of a range of services in Yarm town centre and the railway station.

“There’s a good choice of houses available here, from three-bedroom semi-detached homes which are ideal for first-time buyers or downsizers, through to large four and five-bedroom detached properties to meet the needs of growing families or those looking for more space.”

For more information about the new homes available to reserve at Conyers Green, or to make an appointment to visit the development, go to bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 01642 037635.