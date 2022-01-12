Construction has now started on phase two of AirView Park after planning permission was granted by Newcastle City Council for a new multi-million pound office development on the outskirts of the city.

Tynexe Commercial Ltd, the developers behind AirView Park, will deliver a new 20,000 sq ft scheme at the 175,000 sq ft site next to Newcastle International Airport.

It will consist of two buildings, the first being a 10,200 sq ft digitally-enabled centre of excellence and shared workspace facility to help new start-ups launch, and regional SMEs scale up and take advantage of global trade and export opportunities.

The second building will offer high quality commercial space for multiple occupancy lease or alternatively, as a single occupancy head office base, ideal for expanding companies or those looking for a strategic North East location next to main transport routes and international business links.

Local North East construction company, Brims, has been appointed as the main contractor for phase two which is hoped will attract many new organisations to the site and the region. Initial ground and enabling works have started including the excavation of plots 2A and B to formation level, with build activity on plot 2A also underway. A full programme of construction is expected to last eleven months with completion of the first building anticipated in the autumn.

Mike Clark, Director of Tynexe Commercial Limited, developers of AirView Park, commented, “This is another fantastic addition to AirView Park as well as the North East’s business landscape. As one of the region’s most strategic sites, the development will fully support local SMEs as well as attract new organisations to the region to further strengthen economic growth, international trade potential and recovery.

“We’re delighted to have appointed Brims Construction as the main contractor for phase two, which again helps to support and protect local jobs including those within wider supply chain organisations. Brims has vast experience creating high quality industrial and commercial schemes, and so work onsite will now move at speed. Initial groundworks have started on the first building and by the end of the year, we will have a new scheme that delivers the very best facilities for potential occupiers.”

AirView Park, located at Woolsington next to Newcastle International Airport, has already attracted Bellway plc. The national homebuilder completed its new national HQ building as part of phase one with office space for more than 80 Group employees.

Peter Reek, Project Manager of Brims Construction at AirView Park, added, “Activity is progressing well on site with the groundworks and drainage installations currently underway. Further ground clearance works are planned for the rest of the month whilst the erection of structural steel frames for phase 2A are due to commence at the end of January. This is a great scheme for Brims to be involved with and one that is expected to be popular once built.”

Brims Construction is a a privately-owned construction company with a turnover of £26.5m. The Sunderland-based firm, which employs 83 permanent staff, has solid experience across many sectors delivering new projects and repeat business for commercial, industrial, retail, leisure, health, residential, education and public sector clients. AirView Park is the latest development for Tynexe Commercial Ltd.

Director, Richard Wood, added, “AirView Park is a very exciting scheme with high quality commercial space planned. We’ve worked with the client and members of their team previously, and we’re confident that Brims represents the final piece in the jigsaw in bringing together a very successful team and project delivery for everyone involved.”

AirView Park is one of the region’s most active and important commercial property developments. The North East Local Enterprise Partnership (NELEP), which supports major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure, and sustainable transport as part of the North East Growth Deal, has allocated an agreed Getting Building Fund grant of £944,294 to the site.

For more details regarding phase two or bespoke-build, commercial property opportunities, please contact Jessica Ross at Naylors Gavin Black on t: 07702 528 881, e: jessica@naylorsgavinblack.co.uk or go to www.airviewpark.co.uk.