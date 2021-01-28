A new public consultation for affordable homes on two Northumberland sites is being hailed by a firm of North East planning specialists as an important boost for regional housing.

The proposed developments by Advance Northumberland are for a mix of 14 affordable two and three bedroomed properties to be built on land to the north west of Hastings Street in Klondyke, Cramlington. Elsewhere, nine two bedroomed bungalows would offer affordable residential properties at a site off Lysdon Avenue in New Hartley, near Seaton Delaval.

Construction work on the schemes could start on site as early as summer 2021 if they get the planning green light.

The Government is pushing for the delivery of new properties to meet the housing shortage and arrest the decline in the affordability of home ownership. It also wants to relieve the pressure on the social rented sector, which has prompted the growth in private renting.

If plans get the green light, the developments will support upwards of 60 construction and supply chain jobs. In addition, the local economy is supported annually as people start to move in and spend on local shopping, leisure facilities and community services.

Director Joe Ridgeon said lots more affordable housing is needed and added: “We’re working with developers and the local planning authorities to ensure that these schemes are both viable and can start on site straight away.

“The commercial pressures associated with the affordable housing sector are different to volume house building and our experience working for registered social housing providers across the North of England means that we can add value to this type of planning.”

Plans for the remaining developments are currently under consideration with applications to be submitted this spring.

The public consultations are at https://beta.placechangers.uk/s/143 (for Klondyke); and https://beta.placechangers.uk/s/136 (for New Hartley).