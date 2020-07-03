There is no denying that cooking YouTube channels have risen in popularity. Therefore, if your passion is cooking, you can establish a channel that might bring you a lucrative career. In this list, you will find unique video ideas to get you started. Remember that in the beginning, you should get cheap YouTube views that will place your video in the YouTube recommended section.

01 Quick Ways to Cook a Single Ingredient

Viewers watch cooking YouTube channels to learn new ways to cook some of the most common ingredients. A good video series idea consists of videos that show how you can cook a single ingredient in various ways. Quick and easy recipes always get a good amount of views and likes. Don’t forget to place those videos in a playlist so that you get your viewers to keep watching. Once you achieve that, you are sure to get plenty of new subscribers.

02 Review of Snacks from Around the World

The next reason why people find cooking YouTube channels so interesting is that they learn about foods and snacks from all around the world. The viewers don't normally get in touch with food from other countries. A smart idea is to get snacks that are unusual to your country and review them. Many users will find your content fascinating and subscribe to your channel.

03 Recipes for Specific Occasions

Another type of cooking video you should feature on your channel are recipes that focus on specific occasions. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter are all good periods for themed recipes. However, you can take the extra step and create videos for even more occasions, like birthdays and date nights.

04 Vlogging Videos for your Cooking Channel

It is always a good idea to include vlogging videos on your channel. Viewers love to learn more about your personality and habits. For a cooking channel, you can create a vlogging video where you present the ingredient you always keep in your fridge and pantry. You can also pair this video with some recipes with these ingredients. Another good idea is to present your whole day through your meals. You don’t have to prepare anything fancy. The only thing you need is to be yourself.

05 Debunk Cooking Myths

A type of content that will bring you many subscribers is the debunking of cooking myths. You can use science and facts to prove where the myth is wrong. But another good idea is to experiment with those myths and show what actually happens.

06 Collaborate with a Local Brand

Your cooking channel is the perfect place for your local brands’ promotion. Reach out to them and offer to use their products on your videos. Moreover, organize a giveaway so that more users subscribe to your channel.

There are many ways in which you can grow your cooking channel. With the above ideas, you will get many new subscribers.