Hellens Residential welcomed Heather Scott OBE, leader of Darlington Borough Council, as it took ownership of 10 new properties in Central Park.

The properties, which are situated close to the train station and town centre, are in a property hot spot for the area, thanks to its proximity to the proposed treasury campus.

The homes which were built by Keepmoat Homes are a mix of two and three-bedroom properties offered on a Rent to Buy basis by Hellens Residential with funding from Homes England Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016-2021.

Rent to Buy is an affordable home ownership product, approved by Homes England, offering a way onto the property ladder for working households, struggling to raise a deposit to purchase a home outright. Homes are offered for rent to potential purchasers at an affordable rate, giving customers the opportunity to save for a deposit at the same time. After five years they then have the opportunity to purchase their home outright.

Kate Hellens, managing director of Hellens Residential said: “We were delighted to be joined by Heather Scott OBE as we took ownership of 10 new properties in Darlington which we are offering on a Rent to Buy tenure.

“We were able to show her some of the fantastic homes that are available for families to live in now whilst they have the chance to save for a deposit or gain more financial security in order to qualify for a mortgage. It’s really important to us that home ownership should be an achievable option, helping people lead a more secure and stable life.

“Darlington is becoming a real hot spot for property, thanks to the announcement that the treasury will establish an economic campus here. The demand for these properties has been incredibly high, and we’re excited to welcome new residents to a wonderful community.”

Heather Scott OBE, leader of Darlington Borough Council, said: “It’s a very exciting project.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Hellens started this project because it’s going to be able to give people the opportunity to eventually have a house of their own.

“The standard of the housing is absolutely superb and hopefully it’s something that we can do across other parts of the town.”

Gary Walker, a new resident of Central Park in Darlington, said: “Help to buy at Central Park has given us the opportunity that we thought we wouldn’t have.”

His wife Angela added: “We are just excited about it and never thought we would be in this position.

“Dealing with Hellens Residential has just been fantastic. They have been really helpful and friendly.”