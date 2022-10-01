Four charities based in County Durham have received donations of £1,000 each as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

For the fourth year running, the Benefact Group is giving away £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with another 250 awards of £1,000 available now for donation.

Heel and Toe Children’s Charity, Derwentside Hospice Care Foundation and St Cuthbert’s College Ushaw are some of the local charities set to benefit from the money, following overwhelming public support in the county. More than 2,000 kind-hearted residents have voted for charities across the county so far.

In total, more than 202,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 3,900 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes. The 250 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated, following 250 previous winners being selected in June.

It’s quick and easy to nominate, you can vote for your favourite charity online at: www.movementforgood.com

Thanking supporters in County Durham, Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

A further 120 £1,000 grants will be given away in December and £500,000 will also be given in larger grants later this year. For more information about the awards visit www.movementforgood.com

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Full list of winning County Durham charities:

St Cuthbert’s College Ushaw

Derwentside Hospice Care Foundation

Heel and Toe Children’s Charity

Darlington and District Hospice Movement