County Durham charity scoops share of £120,000 festive financial boost

A charity based in County Durham has won a £1,000 Christmas gift thanks to nominations from the public.

The charity was nominated to win a share of £120,000 as part of specialist insurer Ecclesiastical’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Friends of Hartburn Primary School, which organises fundraising events and fun activities for children and parents of the school, is the local charity set to benefit from the money following overwhelming public support in the area.

2,521 County Durham residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 20 charitable causes in the area receiving votes. The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated.

The full list of the 120 charity winners is available to view online at www.movementforgood.com/12days

Thanking supporters in County Durham, Mark Hews, Group CEO at Ecclesiastical, said: “Owned by a charity, here at Ecclesiastical our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, so charitable giving is at the heart of our business. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better. We hope these donations can bring a positive end to a difficult year and a promising start to 2021.”

Last year, Ecclesiastical launched its latest Impact Report to celebrate some of the many good causes it has helped.