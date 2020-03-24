The North York Moors National Park Authority has released the following statement in response to COVID-19.

The Authority said: “Do not travel to the North York Moors unless this is really essential. This is the key message from the National Park Authority. Stay at home and protect vulnerable people and the NHS.

“The weekend saw large numbers of people congregating across the National Park. As a result of this the Authority’s car parks and toilets are now closed.

“While we appreciate that exercise and contact with nature is a vital part of our lives, this should be done locally and, of course, at a safe distance from other people.

“Government advice is that ‘essential’ does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar for whatever purpose.

“The Car Park closures are subject to any advice to the contrary from local police and changes in Government guidance.

“This appears to be the best way of ensuring everyone’s safety. The sooner we can beat COVID 19, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying the North York Moors.

Please note toilet closures are subject to any advice to the contrary from local police and changes in Government guidance.