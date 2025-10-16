Crafty Monkey Puts People Forst

From Building Sites to Brewing Success: Hartlepool Duo Revive Tradition with Beer That Puts People First

Two Hartlepool tradesmen who swapped the tools of the building trade for the craft of brewing are winning praise – not just for their beer, but for the way they run their business.

Electrician Anthony Sewell and gas engineer Scott Borthwick forged successful careers in construction before deciding to take on an additional new challenge together. When the opportunity came to buy a small local brewery, The Crafty Monkey Brewery Co, the friends seized it – and relaunched with a philosophy rooted in patience, tradition, and doing things the right way.

Their flagship product, Baylin Lager, is a crisp, clean lager named after their brewery manager James Baylin. Unlike mass-market lagers which can be produced in under a week, Baylin is fermented naturally for three weeks or more. The result is a full-flavoured lager that drinkers describe as “how lager used to taste.”

“When James perfected the recipe, we knew we had something special,” said Anthony. “He joked that in 50 years everyone would still be drinking it – so we named it after him. That’s the difference here: we celebrate the people behind the beer, not just the brand.”

James has since been honoured with a second beer, ‘Blonde, James Blonde’, making him one of the few brewers in the country with two products named after him.

For Anthony and Scott, the brewery is about more than just beer. Their guiding principle is simple: quality first, no shortcuts. That means: No chemicals added to speed up the process – just water, malt, hops and yeast.Patience over profit, allowing the beer to ferment naturally until it’s ready.

They are also learning lessons from others in the industry. The pair admire other brewers innovation in their early days but are determined to grow sustainably without chasing quick wins or heavy outside investment.

“Every business we’ve run has taught us the same lesson – you’ve got to do things properly,” said Anthony. “Cut corners, and it comes back to bite you. We’d rather take our time, keep control, and know that every pint we serve is something we’re proud of.”

The approach is already paying off. Local venues such as The Oasis Social Club have dropped big-name lagers in favour of Baylin, with older customers saying it reminds them of the lagers of their youth. Demand is growing steadily, with a new brewing kit on its way from Singapore to help scale up production.

The brewery currently produces a small range including ruby ales, IPAs and the ever-popular Baylin Lager. With only a couple of employees alongside the founders – Brewery Manager and Brewer James and a new brewer starting in the next couple of weeks– it’s a tight-knit team with big ambitions. Talks are underway with larger distributors, and the aim is clear: to see Baylin Lager and its sister beers available across the North East and beyond.

Anthony sums it up simply: “Whether you’re building houses or brewing beer, the principles are the same. Work hard, do it properly, and put people at the heart of it. If we stick to that, we know the business will grow – and the beer will keep tasting right.”

Photo: Anthony and James with a bottle of Baylin (Steve Brock Photography)

