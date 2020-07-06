A CHARITY runner set himself a 24 hour challenge after realising the pandemic plight of good causes.

Craig Stephens normally raises money for charity by gaining sponsorship for events like the Great North Run and Tough Mudder.

But as COVID-19 cancelled such events he realised that charities would miss out on the essential proceeds.

He sprinted to help by setting himself a 24 hour challenge to raise much-needed funds for St Teresa’s Hospice, spending a day running 1.5 miles every hour. Around 36 miles later he had raised an impressive £700.

Craig, of Darlington, said: “I realised that a lot of charities would struggle as the bulk of their funding comes from events which this year have been cancelled.

“I wanted to do something to help a local charity, as they really do rely on these events. The first charity that popped into mind was St Teresa’s Hospice because of the great work it does.”

The run proved to be a gruelling event for Craig. He said: “Running 1.5 miles every hour for 24 hours was a challenge both physically and mentally. The first 12 hours went well and surprisingly quickly. But after lunch it started getting harder.

“Stopping after each mile and a half made my muscles seize up so starting the next set was difficult. Add 12 hours of no sleep and a lack of proper food and my energy levels plummeted. I was also tired of seeing the same route over and over again so I started to vary it which provided a welcome change of scenery and helped keep my mind occupied.

“My mood picked up when I had six hours left and I was able to count down to the finish.”

Donations are still coming into Craig’s Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-stephens9 so he hopes the final total will be even higher.

His marathon effort will help the hospice, which needs to raise £3m a year to provide free day, in-patient and community care for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire.

It will boost the emergency appeal which was launched to provide funds to ensure the hospice is able to continue providing 24/7 care and support in its in-patient unit and in patients’ own homes, through St Teresa’s Community Hospice Services, including Hospice at Home and the Rapid Response Team.

St Teresa’s Hospice chief executive Jane Bradshaw said: “Craig was absolutely right to appreciate the plight of charities during the pandemic. All our wonderful planned events have been postponed or cancelled, as were other fundraisers across the country from which we benefited, and we are not sure when they will resume.

“His efforts were so impressive and we really appreciate the lengths he has gone to in order to help St Teresa’s Hospice through this very difficult period. I hope it will inspire others to help their local hospice.”

Anyone wanting to organise a fundraising activity should check Government guidelines to ensure it can be done safely. For help and advice contact the hospice on (01325) 254321 or email events@darlingtonhospice.org.uk.