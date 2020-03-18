Everyone needs a bit of rest and relaxation once in a while. It can be hard to find the time between work, family, and other social commitments. As nice as the idea of a spa retreat is, it isn’t always manageable for a lot of people. Despite offers of discounted stays and treatments, it can be expensive. Furthermore, they’re not always in a place that is easily accessible to people, especially if you don’t have a car. However, it is possible to create your own spa-like experience at home, and it is actually easier than you might think. Start by following the below tips, and you will be certain to have a relaxing spa experience even in your own home.

Make Sure You Have Space

Imagine, you have lit some candles and run a hot bath, and just as you begin to get comfortable having a soak, someone is banging on the door wanting to use the loo. The mood has well and truly been ruined. If you can, try and time your relaxation sessions when you have enough privacy and space in the house. Wait until the kids go over to their friend’s house on a Friday night, or your partner is elsewhere, to avoid being disturbed – turn off your phone, too.

Music

There is always mood music and lighting in spas, and there is no reason you can’t replicate that at home. If you’re going to listen to soothing music in the bath, make sure you have placed any electronic devices a safe distance away from the bathtub. Alternatively, you could listen to your favourite podcast if you find that helps to relax you. Either way, turn the lights down low, close your eyes and let the sounds of whatever you’re listening to transport you somewhere else.

Cleanliness

Before you start any of these homemade spa treatments, it’s advisable to get the house (or at least the room you will be using) clean and tidy. It’s difficult to unwind it a space that is dirty and cluttered, and you might find yourself being distracted by the mess. Take the time to give the place a thorough clean to create the right environment that will encourage you to relax.

Products

You might already have some nice bath salts and essential oils at home, but why not invest in some other products to enhance your experience? Face masks are always a popular choice and help an individual’s skin feel refreshed. You could also buy some massage oils to use at home or other products that are perfect for a home spa. The Body Shop discount codes are worth using, as they always have a fantastic range of products you can buy that will make your experience even better.

Get a Home Sauna

It is possible to buy small sauna’s that can fit into your bedroom at home. Of course, these are a much more extravagant purchase, but they will certainly improve the home spa experience. Something to consider for those who can afford it and enjoy the heat.

It’s important to make time to unwind and rejuvenate yourself. Use these ideas and create a mini-spa at home.